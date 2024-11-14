News 9

Increase in medical school seats adds complexity to college admission strategies

입력 2024.11.14 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As evaluations suggest that this year's college entrance exam was somewhat easier, students are increasingly concerned about their admission strategies.

With various factors overlapping such as the increase in medical school admissions and the expansion of undecided major admissions, predicting the cutoff scores is expected to be challenging.

Next, we have reporter Kim Min-kyung.

[Report]

The biggest variable in this college entrance exam is indeed the increase in medical school admissions.

Medical schools are becoming a "black hole" that attracts top-tier students, which is expected to have a cascading effect on the cutoff scores for engineering and natural science departments.

As the number of admissions increases, there are predictions that the cutoff score for regular admissions to medical schools may drop somewhat.

[Lim Seong-ho/Director of Jongro Academy: "Typically, if a percentile score of around 95 was considered the cutoff for regular admissions, with the increase in medical school admissions this time, it is now expected to drop to around 93 or even lower…."]

However, since 67.6% of medical school admissions are selected through early admissions, competition among so-called "repeat students" aiming for regular admissions is expected to become even fiercer.

The significant increase in the proportion of undecided major admissions is also a variable.

The number of students admitted without a major, who can explore their career paths before making a choice, will increase to over 37,000 for the 2025 academic year, quadrupling from the previous year.

As the scale of admissions grows, the quotas for other departments may decrease, making it difficult to apply previous years' admission results as a standard.

[Lee Man-ki/Director of Uway Education Evaluation Research Institute: "Since the size of the recruitment unit itself is larger, predicting cutoff scores becomes significantly more difficult compared to when the recruitment unit was smaller."]

Experts advise that if students score lower than usual on the college entrance exam, they should focus on the individual assessments of universities for early admissions, and if they score higher, they should actively target regular admissions.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Increase in medical school seats adds complexity to college admission strategies
    • 입력 2024-11-14 23:55:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

As evaluations suggest that this year's college entrance exam was somewhat easier, students are increasingly concerned about their admission strategies.

With various factors overlapping such as the increase in medical school admissions and the expansion of undecided major admissions, predicting the cutoff scores is expected to be challenging.

Next, we have reporter Kim Min-kyung.

[Report]

The biggest variable in this college entrance exam is indeed the increase in medical school admissions.

Medical schools are becoming a "black hole" that attracts top-tier students, which is expected to have a cascading effect on the cutoff scores for engineering and natural science departments.

As the number of admissions increases, there are predictions that the cutoff score for regular admissions to medical schools may drop somewhat.

[Lim Seong-ho/Director of Jongro Academy: "Typically, if a percentile score of around 95 was considered the cutoff for regular admissions, with the increase in medical school admissions this time, it is now expected to drop to around 93 or even lower…."]

However, since 67.6% of medical school admissions are selected through early admissions, competition among so-called "repeat students" aiming for regular admissions is expected to become even fiercer.

The significant increase in the proportion of undecided major admissions is also a variable.

The number of students admitted without a major, who can explore their career paths before making a choice, will increase to over 37,000 for the 2025 academic year, quadrupling from the previous year.

As the scale of admissions grows, the quotas for other departments may decrease, making it difficult to apply previous years' admission results as a standard.

[Lee Man-ki/Director of Uway Education Evaluation Research Institute: "Since the size of the recruitment unit itself is larger, predicting cutoff scores becomes significantly more difficult compared to when the recruitment unit was smaller."]

Experts advise that if students score lower than usual on the college entrance exam, they should focus on the individual assessments of universities for early admissions, and if they score higher, they should actively target regular admissions.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.
김민경
김민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부
이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단

이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단
오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리

오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리
김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”

김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.