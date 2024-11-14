Controversy arises over web address in CSAT Korean exam

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Meanwhile, today (11.14), an internet address that appeared in the Korean language section of the CSAT has become controversial as it linked to a site guiding a presidential resignation rally.



The site has currently been shut down, and the police have launched an investigation at the request of education authorities.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.



[Report]



This is the text from questions 40 to 43 of the CSAT Korean language elective subject 'Language and Media.'



In the text, a character named 'Pugun' responds to a question from another person and presents a short internet address.



When this address is directly entered into the internet browser, a message appeared below saying, 'Well done, test-takers,' along with information about the presidential resignation rally.



As this fact became known and controversy arose, the public disclosure of the Korean language questions was temporarily halted in the afternoon.



The site in question is currently closed.



The Ministry of Education explained that after the Korean language questions were made public at 10:56 AM today, it appears that someone purchased the internet address found in the text.



The Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, which administers the CSAT, immediately expressed regret and requested an investigation by the police.



The institute stated, "The site in question was a fictitious site created arbitrarily during the question-setting process and is unrelated to the rally," and added, "We will take strict measures depending on the results of the investigation."



The police, who have begun their investigation, stated that the internet address was not hacked and that they would confirm the details through further investigation.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!