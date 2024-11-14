News 9

Students take to the streets after college entrance exam with lighter hearts

[Anchor]

Students have been able to relieve the significant burden of the college entrance exam.

Many students are now going out with a light heart at this time.

We connect with our social affairs reporter who is covering the streets of Hongdae in Seoul.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon, it looks quite crowded there; what is the atmosphere like?

[Reporter]

Yes, it has been about four and a half hours since the college entrance exam ended.

The streets of Hongdae are bustling with many people.

As I arrived here to report, I was able to meet quite a few students who had come out after finishing the exam.

As you saw earlier, this morning (Nov.14) at the entrance of the exam hall, many students appeared quite nervous, but those I met here seemed to be walking the streets with more relaxed and bright expressions.

[Choi Kwon-neung & Choi Ui-rim/3rd year, Seo Incheon High School: "I came out to have fun after the exam. I want to eat a lot of delicious food. I really want to play soccer until I die. (I want to get a girlfriend.)"]

[Song Young-hwan/3rd year, Janghoon High School: "I think I wanted to do a lot of music during my study period, but I was particularly disappointed that I couldn't play the piano much. (Today) I want to go to karaoke and have fun, singing ballads and making noise."]

Students are also looking for stores and restaurants that are offering discounts for the test-takers, enjoying their leisure time while making memories with friends on the streets.

[Anchor]

Above all, safety is important, right? The police have also strengthened safety management?

[Reporter]

Yes, today in Seoul alone, over 600 police officers, including school liaison officers, have been deployed to manage crowds and protect youth in 92 densely populated commercial areas such as Hongdae, Gangnam, and the area around Konkuk University.

In particular, they will focus on cracking down on youth delinquency, such as drinking and smoking, and if caught, they plan to hand them over to their guardians or send them home.

Additionally, since teenagers cannot purchase alcohol or tobacco before January 1 of the year they turn 19, the police have decided to strengthen crackdowns on related establishments.

This has been Choo Jae-hoon reporting from the streets of Hongdae for KBS News.

