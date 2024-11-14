Russia strikes Kyiv; Trump plans special envoy for Ukraine peace talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Russia has carried out a missile strike on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, for the first time in over three months.



NATO has also officially confirmed the participation of North Korean forces, and there are reports from foreign media that President Trump will soon appoint a special envoy for peace in Ukraine to lead ceasefire negotiations.



This is reporter Lee Hwa-jin.



[Report]



A bright red fire has erupted in a collapsed building in downtown Kyiv.



The missile strike on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is the first since August, over three months ago.



Due to the air raid alert, citizens of Kyiv had to take refuge in shelters.



[Yulia Chernysheva/Kyiv Citizen: "When drones are flying, children cannot go to school, and during missile attacks, we have to find shelters. The Kyiv area is always facing difficulties."]



Russia is also accelerating its efforts to regain Kursk in order to gain a favorable position in ceasefire negotiations following President Trump's inauguration.



The participation of North Korean forces in combat has been quickly formalized by NATO as well.



This atmosphere in NATO is interpreted as a concern that U.S. policy towards Ukraine may change with Trump's election.



Meanwhile, U.S. Fox News reported, citing multiple sources, that President Trump is expected to soon appoint a special envoy for peace in Ukraine to lead ceasefire negotiations.



According to Fox News, Trump's team stated, "You’re going to see a very senior special envoy, someone with a lot of credibility," and that the envoy will be "tasked with finding a resolution to reach a peace settlement."



It is reported that Trump's team is currently considering freezing the front lines to establish a demilitarized zone and delaying Ukraine's NATO membership, but the actual process towards a ceasefire is expected to be challenging.



This is KBS News, Lee Hwa-jin, from Paris.



