News 9

Electric vehicle fires occur again, all ignited while charging

입력 2024.11.14 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Nov.14), fires broke out in electric vehicles that were charging in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, and Asan, Chungnam Province.

Both vehicles were equipped with domestically produced batteries, and the fire department is investigating the exact cause of the fires.

Choi In-young reports.

[Report]

Red flames are visible under the vehicle's wheels.

The smoke and flames began to spread, engulfing a nearby van.

Around 7:40 AM today, a fire broke out in an electric vehicle in the parking lot of a house in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.

The vehicle was completely burned, leaving only the frame, and the parking lot was left charred black.

[Yoo Jeong-ok/Yongin City, Gyeonggi Province: "The fire started and spread to the car next to it, and our car was just about to catch fire. I moved the car over there."]

The vehicle that caught fire was a 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric.

The underground parking lot was filled with thick smoke, and firefighters sprayed water on the vehicle covered in a fire blanket.

Around 2 AM today, a fire broke out in a 2021 Mercedes electric vehicle in the underground parking lot of an apartment in Asan, Chungnam Province.

This fire caused dozens of apartment residents to evacuate urgently.

[Gong Ha-sung/Professor, Department of Fire and Disaster Management, Woosuk University: "If a fire breaks out while you are outside the car, it is advisable to immediately evacuate away from the electric vehicle. If a fire occurs inside the car, use an emergency hammer or headrest to break the window..."]

The vehicles involved in the fires in Yongin and Asan were all equipped with domestically produced batteries and were found to have caught fire while charging.

Police and others plan to conduct a detailed inspection of the vehicles to determine the exact cause of the fire, including battery overheating.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Electric vehicle fires occur again, all ignited while charging
    • 입력 2024-11-14 23:55:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Nov.14), fires broke out in electric vehicles that were charging in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, and Asan, Chungnam Province.

Both vehicles were equipped with domestically produced batteries, and the fire department is investigating the exact cause of the fires.

Choi In-young reports.

[Report]

Red flames are visible under the vehicle's wheels.

The smoke and flames began to spread, engulfing a nearby van.

Around 7:40 AM today, a fire broke out in an electric vehicle in the parking lot of a house in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.

The vehicle was completely burned, leaving only the frame, and the parking lot was left charred black.

[Yoo Jeong-ok/Yongin City, Gyeonggi Province: "The fire started and spread to the car next to it, and our car was just about to catch fire. I moved the car over there."]

The vehicle that caught fire was a 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric.

The underground parking lot was filled with thick smoke, and firefighters sprayed water on the vehicle covered in a fire blanket.

Around 2 AM today, a fire broke out in a 2021 Mercedes electric vehicle in the underground parking lot of an apartment in Asan, Chungnam Province.

This fire caused dozens of apartment residents to evacuate urgently.

[Gong Ha-sung/Professor, Department of Fire and Disaster Management, Woosuk University: "If a fire breaks out while you are outside the car, it is advisable to immediately evacuate away from the electric vehicle. If a fire occurs inside the car, use an emergency hammer or headrest to break the window..."]

The vehicles involved in the fires in Yongin and Asan were all equipped with domestically produced batteries and were found to have caught fire while charging.

Police and others plan to conduct a detailed inspection of the vehicles to determine the exact cause of the fire, including battery overheating.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
최인영
최인영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부
이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단

이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단
오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리

오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리
김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”

김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.