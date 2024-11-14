News 9

Trump and Biden meet at White House for smooth power transition

입력 2024.11.14 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President-elect Trump and President Biden met at the White House.

Putting aside the election disputes and challenges from four years ago, they shared congratulations and gratitude while discussing the transition of power.

This is reporter Kim Ji-sook from Washington.

[Report]

President-elect Trump and President Biden, who had harshly criticized each other during the election period, sat face to face in the Oval Office.

As President Biden welcomed him back and extended his hand for a handshake, President-elect Trump also expressed his gratitude and shook hands.

[Joe Biden/U.S. President: "Well Mr. President-elect and former President Donald, congratulations."]

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "It is a nice world today and I appreciate very much..."]

The meeting between the two came about four months after their TV debate and was held at the invitation of President Biden, in accordance with the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power.

The atmosphere was friendly, with both calling each other by name and smiling broadly.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "Transition that's so smooth that will be as smooth as it can get. I very much appreciate that Joe."]

[Joe Biden/U.S. President: "Looking forward to like we said, having a smooth transition. Do everything we can to make sure to accomodate what you need."]

During the two-hour meeting, issues such as Ukraine, the Middle East, and domestic policies were discussed.

President Biden presented urgent agendas such as disaster relief, and the White House explained that President-elect Trump brought a detailed list of questions.

President-elect Trump stated, "I asked for his views and he gave them to me," adding that "it was a very enjoyable meeting."

[Karine Jean-Pierre/White House Press Secretary: "I think by the length of the meeting tells you that they had an in-depth conversation on an array of issues."]

Unlike four years ago, which was marred by election disputes, there seems to be no issues with the smooth transition of power this time.

As President-elect Trump's Republican Party has taken control of the legislature, a swift reversal of policies is expected to begin from day one of his inauguration.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.


■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump and Biden meet at White House for smooth power transition
    • 입력 2024-11-14 23:55:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

President-elect Trump and President Biden met at the White House.

Putting aside the election disputes and challenges from four years ago, they shared congratulations and gratitude while discussing the transition of power.

This is reporter Kim Ji-sook from Washington.

[Report]

President-elect Trump and President Biden, who had harshly criticized each other during the election period, sat face to face in the Oval Office.

As President Biden welcomed him back and extended his hand for a handshake, President-elect Trump also expressed his gratitude and shook hands.

[Joe Biden/U.S. President: "Well Mr. President-elect and former President Donald, congratulations."]

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "It is a nice world today and I appreciate very much..."]

The meeting between the two came about four months after their TV debate and was held at the invitation of President Biden, in accordance with the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power.

The atmosphere was friendly, with both calling each other by name and smiling broadly.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "Transition that's so smooth that will be as smooth as it can get. I very much appreciate that Joe."]

[Joe Biden/U.S. President: "Looking forward to like we said, having a smooth transition. Do everything we can to make sure to accomodate what you need."]

During the two-hour meeting, issues such as Ukraine, the Middle East, and domestic policies were discussed.

President Biden presented urgent agendas such as disaster relief, and the White House explained that President-elect Trump brought a detailed list of questions.

President-elect Trump stated, "I asked for his views and he gave them to me," adding that "it was a very enjoyable meeting."

[Karine Jean-Pierre/White House Press Secretary: "I think by the length of the meeting tells you that they had an in-depth conversation on an array of issues."]

Unlike four years ago, which was marred by election disputes, there seems to be no issues with the smooth transition of power this time.

As President-elect Trump's Republican Party has taken control of the legislature, a swift reversal of policies is expected to begin from day one of his inauguration.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부
이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단

이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단
오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리

오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리
김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”

김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.