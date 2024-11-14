Trump and Biden meet at White House for smooth power transition

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President-elect Trump and President Biden met at the White House.



Putting aside the election disputes and challenges from four years ago, they shared congratulations and gratitude while discussing the transition of power.



This is reporter Kim Ji-sook from Washington.



[Report]



President-elect Trump and President Biden, who had harshly criticized each other during the election period, sat face to face in the Oval Office.



As President Biden welcomed him back and extended his hand for a handshake, President-elect Trump also expressed his gratitude and shook hands.



[Joe Biden/U.S. President: "Well Mr. President-elect and former President Donald, congratulations."]



[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "It is a nice world today and I appreciate very much..."]



The meeting between the two came about four months after their TV debate and was held at the invitation of President Biden, in accordance with the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power.



The atmosphere was friendly, with both calling each other by name and smiling broadly.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "Transition that's so smooth that will be as smooth as it can get. I very much appreciate that Joe."]



[Joe Biden/U.S. President: "Looking forward to like we said, having a smooth transition. Do everything we can to make sure to accomodate what you need."]



During the two-hour meeting, issues such as Ukraine, the Middle East, and domestic policies were discussed.



President Biden presented urgent agendas such as disaster relief, and the White House explained that President-elect Trump brought a detailed list of questions.



President-elect Trump stated, "I asked for his views and he gave them to me," adding that "it was a very enjoyable meeting."



[Karine Jean-Pierre/White House Press Secretary: "I think by the length of the meeting tells you that they had an in-depth conversation on an array of issues."]



Unlike four years ago, which was marred by election disputes, there seems to be no issues with the smooth transition of power this time.



As President-elect Trump's Republican Party has taken control of the legislature, a swift reversal of policies is expected to begin from day one of his inauguration.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.







