News 9

NY Consul General denies First Lady ties, offers resignation amid controversy

입력 2024.11.15 (00:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has stated that Kim Euy-whan, the Consul General in New York, who is under suspicion of having a close relationship with the First Lady, has expressed his intention to resign as it has become difficult for him to perform his duties normally.

He denied the allegations related to Kim Keon-hee, calling them a fictional story.

Park Il-jung reports from New York.

[Report]

Regarding the speech by Lee Jong-chan, the chairman of the Heritage of Korean Independence, who criticized the movement to establish a National Foundation Day, Consul General Kim Euy-whan said this in August.

[Kim Euy-whan/New York Consul General: "While listening to such nonsensical remarks, I thought to myself, should I really be sitting here?"]

In response, the Democratic Party demanded an apology during the National Assembly audit of the New York Consulate last month, but Consul General Kim refused.

[Kim Euy-whan/New York Consul General/Oct. 2024: "(Are you willing to apologize for your inappropriate remarks?) No. I have never thought they were inappropriate. (Please step down. Step down.) I carry out my duties with confidence as if it's my last day."]

Recently, the Democratic Party raised suspicions that Consul General Kim's bold remarks are due to Kim Keon-hee's backing.

They cited that the First Lady had also participated in a meeting led by Consul General Kim as evidence.

[Han Jeoung-ae/Democratic Party Member/Nov. 7: "The backing of Kim Euy-whan is not because he is well-regarded by President Yoon Suk Yeol, but because he was created by Kim Keon-hee."]

In response, Consul General Kim issued a statement refuting the claims as 'fictional stories.'

He explained that he had only invited the First Lady, whom he met in 2016, to an already existing meeting and had met her a few times, and that the meeting ended when he was assigned to the U.S. the following year.

[Kim Euy-whan/New York Consul General/Phone Recording: "Since the First Lady did not play a special role there, she did not receive much attention in the meeting. She was just a guest for a short while…."]

He also stated that he is not someone lacking in ability.

Consul General Kim mentioned that he had already expressed his intention to resign at the end of last month, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they could not confirm personnel-related matters.

This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • NY Consul General denies First Lady ties, offers resignation amid controversy
    • 입력 2024-11-15 00:02:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has stated that Kim Euy-whan, the Consul General in New York, who is under suspicion of having a close relationship with the First Lady, has expressed his intention to resign as it has become difficult for him to perform his duties normally.

He denied the allegations related to Kim Keon-hee, calling them a fictional story.

Park Il-jung reports from New York.

[Report]

Regarding the speech by Lee Jong-chan, the chairman of the Heritage of Korean Independence, who criticized the movement to establish a National Foundation Day, Consul General Kim Euy-whan said this in August.

[Kim Euy-whan/New York Consul General: "While listening to such nonsensical remarks, I thought to myself, should I really be sitting here?"]

In response, the Democratic Party demanded an apology during the National Assembly audit of the New York Consulate last month, but Consul General Kim refused.

[Kim Euy-whan/New York Consul General/Oct. 2024: "(Are you willing to apologize for your inappropriate remarks?) No. I have never thought they were inappropriate. (Please step down. Step down.) I carry out my duties with confidence as if it's my last day."]

Recently, the Democratic Party raised suspicions that Consul General Kim's bold remarks are due to Kim Keon-hee's backing.

They cited that the First Lady had also participated in a meeting led by Consul General Kim as evidence.

[Han Jeoung-ae/Democratic Party Member/Nov. 7: "The backing of Kim Euy-whan is not because he is well-regarded by President Yoon Suk Yeol, but because he was created by Kim Keon-hee."]

In response, Consul General Kim issued a statement refuting the claims as 'fictional stories.'

He explained that he had only invited the First Lady, whom he met in 2016, to an already existing meeting and had met her a few times, and that the meeting ended when he was assigned to the U.S. the following year.

[Kim Euy-whan/New York Consul General/Phone Recording: "Since the First Lady did not play a special role there, she did not receive much attention in the meeting. She was just a guest for a short while…."]

He also stated that he is not someone lacking in ability.

Consul General Kim mentioned that he had already expressed his intention to resign at the end of last month, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they could not confirm personnel-related matters.

This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.
박일중
박일중 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부
이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단

이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단
오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리

오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리
김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”

김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.