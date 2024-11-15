NY Consul General denies First Lady ties, offers resignation amid controversy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party has stated that Kim Euy-whan, the Consul General in New York, who is under suspicion of having a close relationship with the First Lady, has expressed his intention to resign as it has become difficult for him to perform his duties normally.



He denied the allegations related to Kim Keon-hee, calling them a fictional story.



Park Il-jung reports from New York.



[Report]



Regarding the speech by Lee Jong-chan, the chairman of the Heritage of Korean Independence, who criticized the movement to establish a National Foundation Day, Consul General Kim Euy-whan said this in August.



[Kim Euy-whan/New York Consul General: "While listening to such nonsensical remarks, I thought to myself, should I really be sitting here?"]



In response, the Democratic Party demanded an apology during the National Assembly audit of the New York Consulate last month, but Consul General Kim refused.



[Kim Euy-whan/New York Consul General/Oct. 2024: "(Are you willing to apologize for your inappropriate remarks?) No. I have never thought they were inappropriate. (Please step down. Step down.) I carry out my duties with confidence as if it's my last day."]



Recently, the Democratic Party raised suspicions that Consul General Kim's bold remarks are due to Kim Keon-hee's backing.



They cited that the First Lady had also participated in a meeting led by Consul General Kim as evidence.



[Han Jeoung-ae/Democratic Party Member/Nov. 7: "The backing of Kim Euy-whan is not because he is well-regarded by President Yoon Suk Yeol, but because he was created by Kim Keon-hee."]



In response, Consul General Kim issued a statement refuting the claims as 'fictional stories.'



He explained that he had only invited the First Lady, whom he met in 2016, to an already existing meeting and had met her a few times, and that the meeting ended when he was assigned to the U.S. the following year.



[Kim Euy-whan/New York Consul General/Phone Recording: "Since the First Lady did not play a special role there, she did not receive much attention in the meeting. She was just a guest for a short while…."]



He also stated that he is not someone lacking in ability.



Consul General Kim mentioned that he had already expressed his intention to resign at the end of last month, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they could not confirm personnel-related matters.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



