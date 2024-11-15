News 9

[Exclusive] Russian hacker alliance hacks IP cameras in S. Korea

[Anchor]

This is an 'IP camera'.

It is used not only in homes with pets or children but also in hospitals and restaurants, and in many places around us.

Unlike closed-circuit TVs that require separate wiring, you can easily view it anywhere just by connecting to the internet and installing an app on your smartphone.

However, since it is connected to the internet, there is an increased risk of hacking.

In fact, KBS reporting has confirmed that recent hacking incidents involving South Korea's IP cameras were carried out by Russian hacker groups, treating them like toys.

This is an exclusive report by reporter Ji Hyung-cheol.

[Report]

This is a photo posted on social media frequently visited by hackers on Nov. 9.

The interior of a restaurant is clearly visible.

You can even recognize the faces of the customers.

The hacking was done by a group that calls itself 'Alligator'.

This Indonesian hacker group is operating alongside a Russian organization that recently declared a comprehensive hacking attack against South Korea, stating that they are active against the U.S., South Korea, Ukraine, and others.

[Choi Sang-myung/Security Expert: "If the Alligator (Indonesian hacker) hacks a website, the No Name (Russian hacker) reposts it to incite further."]

Another Russian hacker group is selling access information that allows people to view over a hundred IP cameras in South Korea at any time.

The daily lives of South Korean citizens in homes and offices are being fully exposed.

As IP cameras have become a playground for hackers, following public institutions, the government has introduced measures to strengthen IP camera security.

Private multi-use facilities must use certified security products, and manufacturers must set difficult passwords with high security from the production stage.

Users have been urged to perform security updates.

[Ryu Je-myung/Director of Network Policy, Ministry of Science and ICT: "Changing to a safer password, regularly changing the password, and continuously updating to the latest software are the two most important things."]

Additionally, if there are incidents of video leaks in companies, there will be investigations to see if security protocols were followed, and fines will be imposed.

This is Ji Hyung-cheol from KBS News.

