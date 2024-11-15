Trump's second cabinet brings in young talent from Florida in their 40s

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is also quickly moving forward with his cabinet appointments.



Looking at the nominees so far, the notable points are the young talent in their 40s and their origins from Florida.



KBS Washington correspondent Kim Kyung-soo reports.



[Report]



Matt Gaetz, a federal congressman nominated as Attorney General in Trump's second cabinet, was born in 1982 and is 42 years old.



A person in their 40s has been appointed to oversee the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the federal prosecutor's office.



As expected, Senator Marco Rubio has been nominated as Secretary of State, completing the appointments for the foreign and security team.



[Marco Rubio/Secretary of State nominee: "Presidents are entitled to have the people that they want in these key positions to carry out the mandate that's been given to him by the voters of the United States."]



With the cabinet and key positions mostly filled with loyalists, particularly those in their 40s and 50s from Florida are making significant strides.



The nominees for Attorney General, as well as the third youngest Vice President-elect in U.S. history, the Secretary of Defense, and the Director of National Intelligence are all in their 40s.



The Secretary of State nominee is 53 years old, and the White House National Security Advisor nominee is 50 years old, both of whom are considered surprising appointments.



Among these, the nominees for Attorney General, Secretary of State, and National Security Advisor are all from Florida, where Trump's residence is located, and the Vice President-elect, along with the Secretary of Defense and the National Security Advisor nominee from special forces, are veterans who fought in the Middle East.



The nomination of a 40-something former reserve officer as Secretary of Defense is also seen as a bold choice.



[Mark Cancian/Senior Advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies: "He's got excellent educational credentials, but he has no high level national security experience and has never run a large organization."]



These appointments have led to evaluations that the mainstream of American politics has been refreshed, along with concerns over a potential lack of experienced individuals to check President-elect Trump's erratic behavior.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



