News 9

Woori Bank's Kim Dan-bi shines as league top scorer

입력 2024.11.15 (00:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This season in women's professional basketball, Woori Bank's ace Kim Dan-bi is making an incredible impact.

However, despite her seemingly supernatural scoring ability, Kim Dan-bi has objectively rated her performance at around 60 points.

What could be the reason for this?

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

Dazzling breakthrough skills that neutralize defenses, high-precision outside shots from any distance, and rock-solid defense!

Woori Bank's star ace Kim Dan-bi is having an unprecedented performance in the early part of the season.

She has scored over 30 points in the first three consecutive games, recalling the record set by 'legend' Jeong Seon-min 23 years ago, and is leading the league with an average of 26.4 points.

She ranks first in block shots and various statistical contributions, but Kim Dan-bi has assessed her performance with a cool head.

[Kim Dan-bi/Woori Bank: "I would say 60 to 70 points. (That seems like a low evaluation?) In basketball, scoring a lot doesn't necessarily mean you're doing well. You also have to play defense and do the dirty work, so I think the games where I helped the players shine and they performed better were actually the better games."]

This statement can be interpreted as stemming from her responsibility as the captain and eldest sister leading her juniors, especially after Park Ji-hyun and Park Hye-jin, who contributed to last season's championship, left the team.

Woori Bank, which has won the championship for the past two seasons, is considered to lack the strength to guarantee a spot in the spring playoffs.

However, at the age of 34, Kim Dan-bi is showing her fighting spirit by averaging over 37 minutes per game, currently ranking tied for second place.

[Kim Dan-bi/Woori Bank: "This is my first time being the oldest member. I want to lead my juniors well and become a true leader of the team, so that people say, 'It was so reassuring to play alongside her.'"]

Like turning back time, veteran Kim Dan-bi is improving her skills as she ages, and her dominance on the court is expected to significantly shake up the landscape of this season's women's professional basketball.

["Please give the Woori Bank players a lot of support."]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Woori Bank's Kim Dan-bi shines as league top scorer
    • 입력 2024-11-15 00:30:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

This season in women's professional basketball, Woori Bank's ace Kim Dan-bi is making an incredible impact.

However, despite her seemingly supernatural scoring ability, Kim Dan-bi has objectively rated her performance at around 60 points.

What could be the reason for this?

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

Dazzling breakthrough skills that neutralize defenses, high-precision outside shots from any distance, and rock-solid defense!

Woori Bank's star ace Kim Dan-bi is having an unprecedented performance in the early part of the season.

She has scored over 30 points in the first three consecutive games, recalling the record set by 'legend' Jeong Seon-min 23 years ago, and is leading the league with an average of 26.4 points.

She ranks first in block shots and various statistical contributions, but Kim Dan-bi has assessed her performance with a cool head.

[Kim Dan-bi/Woori Bank: "I would say 60 to 70 points. (That seems like a low evaluation?) In basketball, scoring a lot doesn't necessarily mean you're doing well. You also have to play defense and do the dirty work, so I think the games where I helped the players shine and they performed better were actually the better games."]

This statement can be interpreted as stemming from her responsibility as the captain and eldest sister leading her juniors, especially after Park Ji-hyun and Park Hye-jin, who contributed to last season's championship, left the team.

Woori Bank, which has won the championship for the past two seasons, is considered to lack the strength to guarantee a spot in the spring playoffs.

However, at the age of 34, Kim Dan-bi is showing her fighting spirit by averaging over 37 minutes per game, currently ranking tied for second place.

[Kim Dan-bi/Woori Bank: "This is my first time being the oldest member. I want to lead my juniors well and become a true leader of the team, so that people say, 'It was so reassuring to play alongside her.'"]

Like turning back time, veteran Kim Dan-bi is improving her skills as she ages, and her dominance on the court is expected to significantly shake up the landscape of this season's women's professional basketball.

["Please give the Woori Bank players a lot of support."]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부

[속보] ‘정치자금법 위반 혐의’ 명태균·김영선 구속영장 발부
이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단

이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 오늘 1심 선고…‘사법리스크’ 첫 판단
오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리

오세훈·손흥민·배준호 골…홍명보호, 쿠웨이트에 3대 1 승리
김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”

김혜경 1심 벌금 150만 원 …“묵인 내지 용인 있었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.