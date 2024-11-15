Woori Bank's Kim Dan-bi shines as league top scorer

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This season in women's professional basketball, Woori Bank's ace Kim Dan-bi is making an incredible impact.



However, despite her seemingly supernatural scoring ability, Kim Dan-bi has objectively rated her performance at around 60 points.



What could be the reason for this?



Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.



[Report]



Dazzling breakthrough skills that neutralize defenses, high-precision outside shots from any distance, and rock-solid defense!



Woori Bank's star ace Kim Dan-bi is having an unprecedented performance in the early part of the season.



She has scored over 30 points in the first three consecutive games, recalling the record set by 'legend' Jeong Seon-min 23 years ago, and is leading the league with an average of 26.4 points.



She ranks first in block shots and various statistical contributions, but Kim Dan-bi has assessed her performance with a cool head.



[Kim Dan-bi/Woori Bank: "I would say 60 to 70 points. (That seems like a low evaluation?) In basketball, scoring a lot doesn't necessarily mean you're doing well. You also have to play defense and do the dirty work, so I think the games where I helped the players shine and they performed better were actually the better games."]



This statement can be interpreted as stemming from her responsibility as the captain and eldest sister leading her juniors, especially after Park Ji-hyun and Park Hye-jin, who contributed to last season's championship, left the team.



Woori Bank, which has won the championship for the past two seasons, is considered to lack the strength to guarantee a spot in the spring playoffs.



However, at the age of 34, Kim Dan-bi is showing her fighting spirit by averaging over 37 minutes per game, currently ranking tied for second place.



[Kim Dan-bi/Woori Bank: "This is my first time being the oldest member. I want to lead my juniors well and become a true leader of the team, so that people say, 'It was so reassuring to play alongside her.'"]



Like turning back time, veteran Kim Dan-bi is improving her skills as she ages, and her dominance on the court is expected to significantly shake up the landscape of this season's women's professional basketball.



["Please give the Woori Bank players a lot of support."]



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



