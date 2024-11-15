Wonju DB Promy escapes bottom spot by defeating Daegu KOGAS Pegasus

동영상 고정 취소

The professional basketball team Wonju DB Promy has escaped from the bottom of the standings by defeating Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, thanks to the performance of last season's MVP, Ethan Albano.



The tight defense on DB's Albano seems even more suffocating up close.



How the ace Albano breaks through the pressure!



While all eyes are on him, he assists Onuaku with a beautiful pass for an alley-oop score.



This time, Albano successfully scores by penetrating through three defenders.



With Albano showcasing MVP-level performance, DB escaped from the bottom of the standings, led by Lee Yong-woo's crucial late-game goal.



