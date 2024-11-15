Pickleball rapidly gaining popularity in South Korea

동영상 고정 취소

Recently, there is a unique sport that is gaining popularity in the U.S. to the extent that it is being said to threaten tennis.



It is pickleball.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom introduces it.



[Report]



Pickleball, which legends of American tennis Andre Agassi and John McEnroe have become deeply passionate about.



It is similar to tennis but much easier to enjoy, and there are now 13 million enthusiasts in the U.S. alone.



It has also landed in South Korea, gradually gaining popularity to the point where clubs are forming in neighborhoods.



Enthusiasts, mainly from tennis and table tennis backgrounds, cite its ease of learning as a major advantage.



[Moon Ui-ju/Pickleball Enthusiast: "I think it's a big advantage that it's safer and can be played without strain for my age group and middle-aged people compared to tennis."]



Using a large plastic ball with holes, it bounces less than a tennis ball and is easier to hit.



The court is the size of a badminton court, so there is not much strain on movement, but players must always stay low and move quickly, resulting in significant exercise.



The unique rules of Pickleball are also appealing.



[Yoon Yoon-sun/Pickleball Instructor: "'Non-volley zone' means you can't step in it, and after hitting a volley, your body can't go inside either."]



It is considered a sport that anyone, regardless of age or gender, can easily learn, and it is also suitable for people with disabilities.



[Hearing-impaired person/with sign language: "The feeling and the sound of hitting the ball is well transmitted to the body, and it's enjoyable to play. Elderly people passing by often ask what this is. I tell them they can definitely play it... I highly recommend it."]



In a badminton court, Pickleball is played with a racket similar to a table tennis paddle, moving like tennis. It is gaining attention as a new leisure sport.



["I love Pickleball!!!"]



This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



