[News Today] NY CONSUL DENIES FIRST LADY TIES

입력 2024.11.15 (15:56) 수정 2024.11.15 (15:58)

[LEAD]
Kim Euy-whan, South Korea's Consul General in New York, has resigned amid difficulties in performing his duties. This follows allegations by the Democratic Party of his close ties with First Lady Kim Keon-hee, which he strongly denies.

[REPORT]
Kim Euy-whan, South Korea's consul general in New York made this remark in August about a speech given by Heritage of Korean Independence chairman Lee Jong-chan who criticized calls to legislate a national foundation day.

Kim Euy-whan / S. Korean consul general in New York (Aug.)
The speech was nonsense, I wondered if I had to sit there listening to it.

In a parliamentary audit on the consulate general last month, the main opposition Democratic Party demanded an apology but Kim refused.

Cho Jeong-sik / Democratic Party Rep. (Oct.)
"You don't intend to apologize for the inappropriate remark?"
Kim Euy-whan / S. Korean consul general in New York (Oct.)
"No. I don't believe it was improper."

Cho Jeong-sik / Democratic Party Rep. (Oct.)
"Step down."
Kim Euy-whan / S. Korean consul general in New York (Oct.)
I confidently carry out my duty thinking today is my last day."

The DP has recently raised speculation that Kim made such daring remarks because he has the backing of first lady Kim Keon-hee.

The party cited the fact that the first lady was a participant of a group that
was led by the consul general.

Han Jeoung-ae / Democratic Party (Nov. 7)
Kim was not someone who had been recommended to Pres. Yoon but he had the first lady's backing.

Kim issued a statement calling the accusation 'fictitious.'

He explained that he invited the first lady, whom he got to know in 2016, to the existing group and met with her 3 to 4 times, adding the group ended the following year when he was appointed to the post in the U.S.

Kim Euy-whan / S. Korean consul general in New York
The first lady didn't play a particular role in that meeting so she didn't stand out. She was just a brief guest.

Kim also argued that he is not that incompetent.

He said he had already extended his resignation late last month. But the foreign ministry says it cannot confirm personnel matters.

