[News Today] SENTENCING FOR DP LEADER

[LEAD][REPORT]The first trial sentencing for Lee Jae-myung who allegedly violated the Public Official Election Act was held on Friday at the Seoul Central District Court.The prosecution had indicted Lee after concluding that some of his remarks made during the 2021 presidential election were false.Lee's remark questioned by the prosecution was about Kim Moon-ki, a Seongnam Development Corporation official who committed suicide while being investigated for his role in an urban development scandal involving former Seongnam mayor Lee.The day after Kim was found dead, Lee said on air that he didn't know the deceased well.Lee Jae-myung/ Then DP Pres. Candidate (2021, On SBS Joo Young-jin's News Briefing)I didn't know him while I was mayor because he was a low-ranking employee back then. He was probably a team leader.Another dubious remark was made in the same year at the parliamentary audit of the Gyeonggi-do provincial government.Lee claimed that there was pressure from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation while changing the purpose of use for the Baekhyeong-dong site in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do Province.Lee Jae-myung/ Then Gyeonggi-do Governor (2021 Parl. Inspection of Gov't)The Ministry threatened me back then that I’ll be accused of dereliction of duty if I don't change the purpose of use (for the Baekhyeon-dong site).The prosecution argued that Lee had lied to the entire nation during the presidential campaign and asked the court to sentence him to two years in prison, the toughest penalty for election law violations.However, Lee denied the allegations presented by the prosecution and claimed that he was innocent.He asked whether it was right to kill a political rival by fabricating evidence and emphasized that he had never intentionally told a lie he can't remember.If Lee is sentenced to a fine of one million won that's about 700 US dollars or more at the trial and that sentence is upheld later in a higher court, he would not only lose his parliamentary seat but also be banned from running in the next presidential election since he will be ineligible to run for office for the next five years.Also, the Democratic Party may have to return 43.4 billion won or around 30 million dollars in the election cost redeemed during the last presidential election.The court prohibited general vehicles from entering the court compound and increased security personnel to prevent accidents.