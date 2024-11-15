News Today

[News Today] GAMERS FLOCK TO G-STAR 2024

[LEAD]
'G-Star 2024,' Korea's premier international gaming expo, has opened at BEXCO in Busan. Marking its 20th anniversary, the event is the largest to date and features a wide range of new game releases.

[REPORT]
Avid game fans line up in long queues all over the massive exhibit hall to experience firsthand the latest games.

Some even got in line early in the morning to become the first ones to try out next year's new releases.

Gamers are here not only to experience the hottest games in the world but also to really endulge in the festivities by 'cosplaying,' dressing up in the costumes of game characters.

Jo Hwan-ki/ Busan resident
I like military games. I like events like this because I can enjoy them with others.

Marking its twentieth year, G-Star, Korea's largest gaming convention, is attended by roughly 1,300 game companies from 44 countries which are here to showcase their latest works.

It's the largest gathering in the exhibition's history.

Kang Shin-chul/ Pres., Korea Association of Game Industry
We tried to make the event where users can enjoy themselves, where we can show them how the game industry is growing.

Steam, the world's largest online game distribution platform, also attended the event for the first time and showcased sixty original indie games.

Also, about twenty game companies in Busan set up a joint booth to attract investors and create export opportunities.

Kim Kyung-won/ Game developing company CEO
About a 1 mn gamers play our game. I want to interact with those users, give them gifts.

Various sideline events such as an e-sports competition are also taking place at G-Star, which continues until this Sunday, November 17th.

