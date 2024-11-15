[News Today] CYBER ATTACKS ON IP CAMERAS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
IP cameras are prevalent in homes, hospitals, and restaurants, almost anywhere you go. But what we do often forget is that it links all these spaces to the internet. Recent investigations by KBS have confirmed that Russian hacker groups are targeting these devices, extracting footage and selling access credentials.
[REPORT]
This image was posted on social media used by hackers on Nov. 9.
The interior of a restaurant can be seen clearly.
Even customers' faces are recognizable.
The restaurant's IP camera was hacked by a group nicknamed "Alligator."
It's an Indonesian hacking organization that cooperates with a Russian hacking group that recently warned of widespread cyber attacks on South Korea.
It says it targets the U.S., South Korea and Ukraine.
Choi Sang-myung / Security expert
When this group hacks a website, Russian hackers re-run it, instigate it further.
Another Russian hacking group is selling access to some 100 IP cameras in Korea that can provide a sneak peek at any time.
The daily lives of ordinary Koreans in their offices and homes are completely exposed to hackers.
With more and more public agencies and IP cameras falling victim to cyber attacks, the government has laid out measures to protect IP cameras.
Even private-sector public facilities are now required to use security-certified cameras, while manufacturers must set difficult-to-hack passwords at the production stage.
The government is also urging individual users to make sure to update their cyber security.
Ryu Je-myung / Ministry of Science, ICT
Make sure to use a safe password, change it on a regular basis. Also, update your software to the latest version.
Businesses where videos are leaked accidentally will be investigated to find out if they have followed security rules properly, and violators will be fined.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] CYBER ATTACKS ON IP CAMERAS
-
- 입력 2024-11-15 15:57:09
- 수정2024-11-15 15:58:57
[LEAD]
IP cameras are prevalent in homes, hospitals, and restaurants, almost anywhere you go. But what we do often forget is that it links all these spaces to the internet. Recent investigations by KBS have confirmed that Russian hacker groups are targeting these devices, extracting footage and selling access credentials.
[REPORT]
This image was posted on social media used by hackers on Nov. 9.
The interior of a restaurant can be seen clearly.
Even customers' faces are recognizable.
The restaurant's IP camera was hacked by a group nicknamed "Alligator."
It's an Indonesian hacking organization that cooperates with a Russian hacking group that recently warned of widespread cyber attacks on South Korea.
It says it targets the U.S., South Korea and Ukraine.
Choi Sang-myung / Security expert
When this group hacks a website, Russian hackers re-run it, instigate it further.
Another Russian hacking group is selling access to some 100 IP cameras in Korea that can provide a sneak peek at any time.
The daily lives of ordinary Koreans in their offices and homes are completely exposed to hackers.
With more and more public agencies and IP cameras falling victim to cyber attacks, the government has laid out measures to protect IP cameras.
Even private-sector public facilities are now required to use security-certified cameras, while manufacturers must set difficult-to-hack passwords at the production stage.
The government is also urging individual users to make sure to update their cyber security.
Ryu Je-myung / Ministry of Science, ICT
Make sure to use a safe password, change it on a regular basis. Also, update your software to the latest version.
Businesses where videos are leaked accidentally will be investigated to find out if they have followed security rules properly, and violators will be fined.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.