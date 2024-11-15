News Today

[News Today] PARK SHIN-YANG MOVIE COMEBACK

입력 2024.11.15 (15:57) 수정 2024.11.15 (15:59)

[LEAD]
Turning to box office news. Actor Park Shin-yang returns after 11 years with an occult horror film, and Yura from K-POP girl group Girls Day is back in a sweet romance, one year since her last film.

[REPORT]
Soundbytes: Dad!

Seung-do, a cardio thoracic surgeon, hears the voice of his daughter at her funaral. She had lost her life during an exorcism ritual.

Soundbytes: After three sunrises following So-mi's death, birth begins.

Hae-shin, a priest who had conducted the ritual, belatedly discovers something inside So-mi.

Soundbytes: What happened to So-mi's heart? What have you done? Tell me!

Actor Park Shin-yang chose this occult horror movie as a comeback to the big screen after an 11-year hiatus.

Park Shin-yang / Role of Seung-do
It's about a strong father-daughter bond. It combines two kinds of moods that are not typically found in occult films, so it felt like a new challenge.

Lee Re / Role of So-mi
I thought I needed some technical training before shooting the exorcism scene. I tried to be in sync.
=========================
Soundbytes:
Last time you couldn't say a word. (Do you remember me?) Should I not?

Jae-hak, who is struggling to make ends meet, one day hears about his first love, Kyung-hwa, for the first time in 30 years.

He makes a fresh start in life along with the happy memories of his first love, from when he was just 18.

The lead cast of this movie are seasoned actors Ji Dae-han and Son Ji-na.
Yura of Girl's Day also depicts the young Kyung-hwa.

Yura/ Role of young Kyung-hwa
It‘ll remind viewers of someone they miss dearly. It brings back precious memories cherished like old photos.
========================
Competition to get into college in Korea is fierce, to say the least.

This film is about the "Alices" of this generation who muster up the courage to choose different, unconventional paths.

Yang Ji-hye / Director
It's about what public education cannot give. Young adults in this movie heal mentally after spending a year in that place.

This film sends a message of encouragement to Korean teens, who are losing themselves amid cutthroat competition to become high-performing academic achievers.

