[News Today] ‘SQUID GAME 2’ CAST MEMBER ROW

Ahead of its premiere, Netflix series 'Squid Game 2' is getting attention for the wrong reason over one of its cast members, Choi Seung-hyun.

"Squid Game 2" faces scrutiny ahead of its premiere due to the controversial casting of Choi Seung-hyun, formerly known as T.O.P from BIGBANG. Despite his past legal issues, director Hwang Dong-hyuk is defending his decision, citing Choi's suitability for the role.

Netflix announced Thursday that a production presser for the anticipated sequel will be held in Seoul on December 9.

Most cast members are expected to take part in the media event including director Hwang Dong-hyuk as well as actors Lee Jung-jae, Yim Si-wan and Kang Ha-neul.

However Choi Seung-hyun's name is missing from the attendees list.

Choi better known as T.O.P is a member of the K-pop boy band Big Bang.

He declared his retirement from the entertainment world after receiving a 10 month jail sentence suspended for 2 years in 2017 for smoking marijuana.

However recently, his appearance in the Squid Game 2 trailer has sparked controversy.

Regarding the dispute, director Hwang said he thought it was fine to cast him as his suspended sentence period is over.

Hwang said that Choi was the best fit for the role.