[News Today] WOMEN-LED TRADITIONAL OPERA
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Women's classical Korean opera is gaining significant attention from a recent drama that's become a huge hit. Inspired by this interest, a special real-life performance is set to take place. Here's more.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes: Eo-hwa-dung-dung my love~
Korean classical opera only consisting of female performers in acting and pansori.
This genre which faded into oblivion in the 1960s is signaling a comeback.
The Korea Heritage Agency held a press conference Thursday and announced a special show to be staged on December 3 themed on women's classical opera. It's titled 'First Korean Opera, Legendary Women.'
The performance will include a talk show by leading actresses of the field and the staging of 'Princess Seonhwa' which was a popular women's opera back in the days.
In the press conference, actors expressed gratitude for public interest in the renewed classical opera scene.
They also called for the genre's designation as national intangible cultural heritage to help its further advancement.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] WOMEN-LED TRADITIONAL OPERA
-
- 입력 2024-11-15 15:58:01
- 수정2024-11-15 15:59:25
[LEAD]
Women's classical Korean opera is gaining significant attention from a recent drama that's become a huge hit. Inspired by this interest, a special real-life performance is set to take place. Here's more.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes: Eo-hwa-dung-dung my love~
Korean classical opera only consisting of female performers in acting and pansori.
This genre which faded into oblivion in the 1960s is signaling a comeback.
The Korea Heritage Agency held a press conference Thursday and announced a special show to be staged on December 3 themed on women's classical opera. It's titled 'First Korean Opera, Legendary Women.'
The performance will include a talk show by leading actresses of the field and the staging of 'Princess Seonhwa' which was a popular women's opera back in the days.
In the press conference, actors expressed gratitude for public interest in the renewed classical opera scene.
They also called for the genre's designation as national intangible cultural heritage to help its further advancement.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.