[News Today] WOMEN-LED TRADITIONAL OPERA

Women's classical Korean opera is gaining significant attention from a recent drama that's become a huge hit. Inspired by this interest, a special real-life performance is set to take place. Here's more.

[LEAD][REPORT]Soundbytes: Eo-hwa-dung-dung my love~Korean classical opera only consisting of female performers in acting and pansori.This genre which faded into oblivion in the 1960s is signaling a comeback.The Korea Heritage Agency held a press conference Thursday and announced a special show to be staged on December 3 themed on women's classical opera. It's titled 'First Korean Opera, Legendary Women.'The performance will include a talk show by leading actresses of the field and the staging of 'Princess Seonhwa' which was a popular women's opera back in the days.In the press conference, actors expressed gratitude for public interest in the renewed classical opera scene.They also called for the genre's designation as national intangible cultural heritage to help its further advancement.