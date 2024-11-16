Conflicting protests for and against Lee Jae-myung's trial held around the court

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Nov.15), the area around the court where the trial of Lee Jae-myung was held was filled with slogans and cheers.



There were simultaneous rallies claiming the innocence of Representative Lee and calling for his arrest.



The reactions of both sides varied with the verdict, but fortunately, there were no clashes.



Reporter Won Dong-hee has the story.



[Report]



Two hours before the first trial verdict for Representative Lee Jae-myung began.



Participants in the rally asserting his innocence gathered on the road next to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.



["We condemn the political prosecution! We condemn it, we condemn it!"]



The rally participants filled a 150-meter stretch of road, holding placards with phrases like "Lee Jae-myung is innocent" and "Dismantle the political prosecution" as they awaited the trial results.



About 400 meters away from the rally for Lee's innocence, another rally calling for Representative Lee's arrest was held at the court intersection.



["Arrest Lee Jae-myung! Arrest him!"]



As the verdict time approached, both sides of the road and the sidewalks were packed with rally participants.



The reported number of participants for both rallies was about 4,000.



The police deployed 40 riot police units throughout the court area in Seocho-dong to prepare for potential clashes between the participants.



At 2:30 PM, the verdict began, and shortly after, the announcement of a one-year prison sentence with a two-year probation led to mixed reactions from both sides.



Among the rally participants calling for innocence, there were tears and sighs.



["We will protect Lee Jae-myung. We must protect him."]



On the opposite side, cheers erupted.



["One year in prison with two years probation! Wow!"]



A man threw a shoe at Representative Lee as he entered the court, and the police arrested him on the spot for assault and are currently investigating.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!