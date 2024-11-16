News 9

DP refutes court's ruling, calls verdict a “political ruling”

입력 2024.11.16 (00:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party, which expected an acquittal, strongly protested the unexpected outcome.

The Democratic Party stated that this was "a political ruling that in response to the Yoon Suk Yeol regime's elimination of political opponents" and refuted the reasons for the court's ruling point by point.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party convened an emergency Supreme Committee meeting two hours after the verdict was announced.

They criticized the court, calling it "a clear political ruling" and that it is a response to the prosecution's initiation of the Yoon Suk Yeol regime's attempts to eliminate presidential candidates and political opponents.

[Cho Seung-rae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "The prosecutor fabricated and distorted statements that Representative Lee Jae-myung did not even make, and since the court ruled without critical examination, it cannot be considered a proper ruling."]

They also countered the reasons for the court's ruling.

Regarding the golf photo with the late Kim Moon-ki released by the People Power Party, they argued that it was wrong for the court to interpret Representative Lee Jae-myung's statement that it was "fabricated" as meaning he "did not play golf."

[Park Kyun-taek/Democratic Party Member: "They interpreted it as having published false facts by recalling the meaning of the statement, so we cannot agree with that part..."]

Concerning the change of land-use for the Baekhyeon-dong site, the court concluded that there was no coercion from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and that Representative Lee reviewed and changed it on his own, but they countered that the law stipulates an obligation to cooperate with the government.

[Park Kyun-taek/Democratic Party Member: "Four laws clearly stipulate that there is an obligation to cooperate with requests from the central government. How can one say that there is 'no obligation'?"]

There were also heated reactions from party members, describing it as "the Yoon Suk Yeol regime's atrocities fixated on oppressing the opposition" and that "this will be a signal for judicial reform."

Meanwhile, a large gathering of the opposition parties and pro-opposition civic groups is expected for the third outdoor rally demanding the acceptance of the special investigation into First Lady Kim, which will be held in the Gwanghwamun area tomorrow (Nov. 16).

This is KBS News Min Jeong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP refutes court's ruling, calls verdict a “political ruling”
    • 입력 2024-11-16 00:23:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Democratic Party, which expected an acquittal, strongly protested the unexpected outcome.

The Democratic Party stated that this was "a political ruling that in response to the Yoon Suk Yeol regime's elimination of political opponents" and refuted the reasons for the court's ruling point by point.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party convened an emergency Supreme Committee meeting two hours after the verdict was announced.

They criticized the court, calling it "a clear political ruling" and that it is a response to the prosecution's initiation of the Yoon Suk Yeol regime's attempts to eliminate presidential candidates and political opponents.

[Cho Seung-rae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "The prosecutor fabricated and distorted statements that Representative Lee Jae-myung did not even make, and since the court ruled without critical examination, it cannot be considered a proper ruling."]

They also countered the reasons for the court's ruling.

Regarding the golf photo with the late Kim Moon-ki released by the People Power Party, they argued that it was wrong for the court to interpret Representative Lee Jae-myung's statement that it was "fabricated" as meaning he "did not play golf."

[Park Kyun-taek/Democratic Party Member: "They interpreted it as having published false facts by recalling the meaning of the statement, so we cannot agree with that part..."]

Concerning the change of land-use for the Baekhyeon-dong site, the court concluded that there was no coercion from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and that Representative Lee reviewed and changed it on his own, but they countered that the law stipulates an obligation to cooperate with the government.

[Park Kyun-taek/Democratic Party Member: "Four laws clearly stipulate that there is an obligation to cooperate with requests from the central government. How can one say that there is 'no obligation'?"]

There were also heated reactions from party members, describing it as "the Yoon Suk Yeol regime's atrocities fixated on oppressing the opposition" and that "this will be a signal for judicial reform."

Meanwhile, a large gathering of the opposition parties and pro-opposition civic groups is expected for the third outdoor rally demanding the acceptance of the special investigation into First Lady Kim, which will be held in the Gwanghwamun area tomorrow (Nov. 16).

This is KBS News Min Jeong-hee.
민정희
민정희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘선거법 위반’ 이재명 1심 “징역 1년 집행유예 2년”

‘선거법 위반’ 이재명 1심 “징역 1년 집행유예 2년”
“수긍하기 어려운 결론”…<br>즉각 항소

“수긍하기 어려운 결론”…즉각 항소
열흘 뒤엔 ‘위증교사’ 1심…<br>사법리스크 계속

열흘 뒤엔 ‘위증교사’ 1심…사법리스크 계속
‘공천개입 의혹’ 명태균·김영선 구속…정치권 수사 본격화

‘공천개입 의혹’ 명태균·김영선 구속…정치권 수사 본격화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.