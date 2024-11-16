News 9

Opposition party shows respect for the judiciary's lawful judgment amid intimidation protests

입력 2024.11.16 (00:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party expressed its respect for the judiciary, stating, "We honor the judiciary for making a ruling according to the law despite the intimidation protests against judges."

They emphasized that they will push for more changes and reforms, including the appointment of a special inspector.

This is reporter Lee Seung-jae.

[Report]

The People Power Party had urged the Democratic Party to stop the intimidation protests against judges even before the first trial verdict.

Right after the ruling, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon stated, "We respect and honor the judiciary's decision to make a judgment according to the law despite the intimidation protests against judges."

He continued, "The Democratic Party said, 'the court should be prepared for the consequences,' and the intimidation and retaliation against judges regarding the verdict have begun."

In a phone call with KBS, Representative Han emphasized, "Many people are saying that the intimidation protests against judges have had the opposite effect," and stated, "We will protect the independence and fairness of the judiciary."

He also predicted, "There will come a time when the Democratic Party realizes the situation they are in," adding, "There will be different discussions regarding DP leader Lee's judicial risk."

Mentioning the special inspector, which they decided to proceed with the recommendation process, he highlighted that the Democratic Party has been dragging this issue for five years.

The People Power Party emphasized that they will change and reform further.

The leadership of the People Power Party held a press conference 30 minutes after the ruling, urging the Democratic Party to cancel the large-scale rally in the city center scheduled for tomorrow and to quietly observe the trial regarding witness tampering on Nov. 25.

[Choo Kyung-ho/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "We hope the Democratic Party will stop the intimidation protests and the politics of incitement, and apologize for the cowardly lies, even now."]

Within the party, criticism continued towards the Democratic Party, stating that Representative Lee's situation is different from that of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, and that hoping for a dramatic revival of Representative Lee is a delusion.

This is KBS News, Lee Seung-jae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Opposition party shows respect for the judiciary's lawful judgment amid intimidation protests
    • 입력 2024-11-16 00:23:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party expressed its respect for the judiciary, stating, "We honor the judiciary for making a ruling according to the law despite the intimidation protests against judges."

They emphasized that they will push for more changes and reforms, including the appointment of a special inspector.

This is reporter Lee Seung-jae.

[Report]

The People Power Party had urged the Democratic Party to stop the intimidation protests against judges even before the first trial verdict.

Right after the ruling, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon stated, "We respect and honor the judiciary's decision to make a judgment according to the law despite the intimidation protests against judges."

He continued, "The Democratic Party said, 'the court should be prepared for the consequences,' and the intimidation and retaliation against judges regarding the verdict have begun."

In a phone call with KBS, Representative Han emphasized, "Many people are saying that the intimidation protests against judges have had the opposite effect," and stated, "We will protect the independence and fairness of the judiciary."

He also predicted, "There will come a time when the Democratic Party realizes the situation they are in," adding, "There will be different discussions regarding DP leader Lee's judicial risk."

Mentioning the special inspector, which they decided to proceed with the recommendation process, he highlighted that the Democratic Party has been dragging this issue for five years.

The People Power Party emphasized that they will change and reform further.

The leadership of the People Power Party held a press conference 30 minutes after the ruling, urging the Democratic Party to cancel the large-scale rally in the city center scheduled for tomorrow and to quietly observe the trial regarding witness tampering on Nov. 25.

[Choo Kyung-ho/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "We hope the Democratic Party will stop the intimidation protests and the politics of incitement, and apologize for the cowardly lies, even now."]

Within the party, criticism continued towards the Democratic Party, stating that Representative Lee's situation is different from that of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, and that hoping for a dramatic revival of Representative Lee is a delusion.

This is KBS News, Lee Seung-jae.
이승재
이승재 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘선거법 위반’ 이재명 1심 “징역 1년 집행유예 2년”

‘선거법 위반’ 이재명 1심 “징역 1년 집행유예 2년”
“수긍하기 어려운 결론”…<br>즉각 항소

“수긍하기 어려운 결론”…즉각 항소
열흘 뒤엔 ‘위증교사’ 1심…<br>사법리스크 계속

열흘 뒤엔 ‘위증교사’ 1심…사법리스크 계속
‘공천개입 의혹’ 명태균·김영선 구속…정치권 수사 본격화

‘공천개입 의혹’ 명태균·김영선 구속…정치권 수사 본격화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.