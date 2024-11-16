Opposition party shows respect for the judiciary's lawful judgment amid intimidation protests

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party expressed its respect for the judiciary, stating, "We honor the judiciary for making a ruling according to the law despite the intimidation protests against judges."



They emphasized that they will push for more changes and reforms, including the appointment of a special inspector.



This is reporter Lee Seung-jae.



[Report]



The People Power Party had urged the Democratic Party to stop the intimidation protests against judges even before the first trial verdict.



Right after the ruling, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon stated, "We respect and honor the judiciary's decision to make a judgment according to the law despite the intimidation protests against judges."



He continued, "The Democratic Party said, 'the court should be prepared for the consequences,' and the intimidation and retaliation against judges regarding the verdict have begun."



In a phone call with KBS, Representative Han emphasized, "Many people are saying that the intimidation protests against judges have had the opposite effect," and stated, "We will protect the independence and fairness of the judiciary."



He also predicted, "There will come a time when the Democratic Party realizes the situation they are in," adding, "There will be different discussions regarding DP leader Lee's judicial risk."



Mentioning the special inspector, which they decided to proceed with the recommendation process, he highlighted that the Democratic Party has been dragging this issue for five years.



The People Power Party emphasized that they will change and reform further.



The leadership of the People Power Party held a press conference 30 minutes after the ruling, urging the Democratic Party to cancel the large-scale rally in the city center scheduled for tomorrow and to quietly observe the trial regarding witness tampering on Nov. 25.



[Choo Kyung-ho/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "We hope the Democratic Party will stop the intimidation protests and the politics of incitement, and apologize for the cowardly lies, even now."]



Within the party, criticism continued towards the Democratic Party, stating that Representative Lee's situation is different from that of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, and that hoping for a dramatic revival of Representative Lee is a delusion.



This is KBS News, Lee Seung-jae.



