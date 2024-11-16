Concerns rise of Representative Lee Jae-myung's “judicial risk” becoming a reality

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Nov. 15), there are analyses suggesting that the first trial ruling may disrupt Representative Lee Jae-myung's presidential ambitions.



While there may not be immediate significant changes in party leadership, many predict that long-term impacts are unavoidable.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



Representative Lee Jae-myung was re-elected as party leader in August.



[“Lee Jae-myung! Lee Jae-myung!”]



He secured an overwhelming support rate of 85% in the final voting, solidifying what is known as the 'Lee Jae-myung one-party system'.



Based on his party leadership, he is considered a strong candidate for presidential nomination, but there are analyses suggesting that today's first trial ruling may put the brakes on this.



However, there is a prevailing view within the party that there will not be any noticeable changes immediately.



[Kim Min-seok/Senior Supreme Commissioner of the Democratic Party/BBS Radio 'Ham In-kyung's Morning Journal': “For now, he is essentially the only leader of the opposition, and we are steadily preparing for governance... The party and Representative Lee will continue to prepare stably.”]



It is believed Representative Lee's leadership will not be shaken as it stood strong through the controversial nominations of the April general elections, which afterwards brought the rise of the so-called 'pro-Lee system'.



On the contrary, there are predictions that the party will rally around Representative Lee and strengthen its offensive against the ruling party.



[Shin Yul/Professor of Political Science and Diplomacy at Myongji University: “In fact, there cannot be no internal turmoil within the Democratic Party. Therefore, the most effective way for the 'pro-Lee' faction to prevent internal turmoil is to strengthen attacks against external forces.”]



However, as the so-called 'judicial risk' that has followed Representative Lee becomes more of a reality, there is a possibility that voices seeking alternatives from the faction opposing him and from outside the party will grow louder.



[Kim Du-kwan/Former Democratic Party Member/Oct. 8/KBS 1 Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': “As a party preparing for the next local elections or presidential elections, there are many concerns and worries.”]



Amidst this, if a heavy sentence is handed down in the trial for perjury on November 25th, the 'judicial risk' may become more pronounced, significantly shaking Representative Lee's presidential ambitions.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



