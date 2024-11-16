News 9

Concerns rise of Representative Lee Jae-myung's “judicial risk” becoming a reality

입력 2024.11.16 (00:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Nov. 15), there are analyses suggesting that the first trial ruling may disrupt Representative Lee Jae-myung's presidential ambitions.

While there may not be immediate significant changes in party leadership, many predict that long-term impacts are unavoidable.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

Representative Lee Jae-myung was re-elected as party leader in August.

[“Lee Jae-myung! Lee Jae-myung!”]

He secured an overwhelming support rate of 85% in the final voting, solidifying what is known as the 'Lee Jae-myung one-party system'.

Based on his party leadership, he is considered a strong candidate for presidential nomination, but there are analyses suggesting that today's first trial ruling may put the brakes on this.

However, there is a prevailing view within the party that there will not be any noticeable changes immediately.

[Kim Min-seok/Senior Supreme Commissioner of the Democratic Party/BBS Radio 'Ham In-kyung's Morning Journal': “For now, he is essentially the only leader of the opposition, and we are steadily preparing for governance... The party and Representative Lee will continue to prepare stably.”]

It is believed Representative Lee's leadership will not be shaken as it stood strong through the controversial nominations of the April general elections, which afterwards brought the rise of the so-called 'pro-Lee system'.

On the contrary, there are predictions that the party will rally around Representative Lee and strengthen its offensive against the ruling party.

[Shin Yul/Professor of Political Science and Diplomacy at Myongji University: “In fact, there cannot be no internal turmoil within the Democratic Party. Therefore, the most effective way for the 'pro-Lee' faction to prevent internal turmoil is to strengthen attacks against external forces.”]

However, as the so-called 'judicial risk' that has followed Representative Lee becomes more of a reality, there is a possibility that voices seeking alternatives from the faction opposing him and from outside the party will grow louder.

[Kim Du-kwan/Former Democratic Party Member/Oct. 8/KBS 1 Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': “As a party preparing for the next local elections or presidential elections, there are many concerns and worries.”]

Amidst this, if a heavy sentence is handed down in the trial for perjury on November 25th, the 'judicial risk' may become more pronounced, significantly shaking Representative Lee's presidential ambitions.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Concerns rise of Representative Lee Jae-myung's “judicial risk” becoming a reality
    • 입력 2024-11-16 00:23:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Nov. 15), there are analyses suggesting that the first trial ruling may disrupt Representative Lee Jae-myung's presidential ambitions.

While there may not be immediate significant changes in party leadership, many predict that long-term impacts are unavoidable.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

Representative Lee Jae-myung was re-elected as party leader in August.

[“Lee Jae-myung! Lee Jae-myung!”]

He secured an overwhelming support rate of 85% in the final voting, solidifying what is known as the 'Lee Jae-myung one-party system'.

Based on his party leadership, he is considered a strong candidate for presidential nomination, but there are analyses suggesting that today's first trial ruling may put the brakes on this.

However, there is a prevailing view within the party that there will not be any noticeable changes immediately.

[Kim Min-seok/Senior Supreme Commissioner of the Democratic Party/BBS Radio 'Ham In-kyung's Morning Journal': “For now, he is essentially the only leader of the opposition, and we are steadily preparing for governance... The party and Representative Lee will continue to prepare stably.”]

It is believed Representative Lee's leadership will not be shaken as it stood strong through the controversial nominations of the April general elections, which afterwards brought the rise of the so-called 'pro-Lee system'.

On the contrary, there are predictions that the party will rally around Representative Lee and strengthen its offensive against the ruling party.

[Shin Yul/Professor of Political Science and Diplomacy at Myongji University: “In fact, there cannot be no internal turmoil within the Democratic Party. Therefore, the most effective way for the 'pro-Lee' faction to prevent internal turmoil is to strengthen attacks against external forces.”]

However, as the so-called 'judicial risk' that has followed Representative Lee becomes more of a reality, there is a possibility that voices seeking alternatives from the faction opposing him and from outside the party will grow louder.

[Kim Du-kwan/Former Democratic Party Member/Oct. 8/KBS 1 Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': “As a party preparing for the next local elections or presidential elections, there are many concerns and worries.”]

Amidst this, if a heavy sentence is handed down in the trial for perjury on November 25th, the 'judicial risk' may become more pronounced, significantly shaking Representative Lee's presidential ambitions.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘선거법 위반’ 이재명 1심 “징역 1년 집행유예 2년”

‘선거법 위반’ 이재명 1심 “징역 1년 집행유예 2년”
“수긍하기 어려운 결론”…<br>즉각 항소

“수긍하기 어려운 결론”…즉각 항소
열흘 뒤엔 ‘위증교사’ 1심…<br>사법리스크 계속

열흘 뒤엔 ‘위증교사’ 1심…사법리스크 계속
‘공천개입 의혹’ 명태균·김영선 구속…정치권 수사 본격화

‘공천개입 의혹’ 명태균·김영선 구속…정치권 수사 본격화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.