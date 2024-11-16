Myung Tae-kyun and Kim Young-sun arrested for violating Political Funds Act

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A key figure in the 'presidential couple's involvement in nominations' suspicion, Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun were arrested early today (Nov. 15) on charges of violating the Political Funds Act.



Just 13 hours after the arrest warrant was issued, Mr. Myung was summoned for questioning, and investigations into the political sector are expected to intensify.



Reporter Son Won-hyuk has the details.



[Report]



Mr. Myung Tae-kyun stated during the pre-arrest investigation "I bow my head in reflection for raising suspicions."



However, he could not avoid arrest.



[Myung Tae-kyun/Yesterday: "(What part did you focus your answers on today? Please tell us something.) …."]



The prosecution summoned Mr. Myung for questioning just 13 hours after the arrest warrant was issued.



Mr. Myung's lawyer stated that they would apply for a review of the arrest and contest the charges again.



[Nam Sang-gwon/Mr. Myung's lawyer: "We are collecting contradictions in Ms. Kang Hye-kyung's statements. We will organize that well to prepare for the review of the arrest."]



The prosecution's investigation is now expected to focus on the political sector.



Both the prosecution and the court have made a preliminary judgment that Mr. Myung received money under the pretext of nomination-rigging, so they need to investigate whether it actually influenced the nominations.



It has been reported that the prosecution has already questioned Mr. Myung about former People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok, Gyeongnam Governor Park Wan-soo, and Gangwon Governor Kim Jin-tae.



Mr. Myung's side denied the allegations, stating that the relevance to nominations cannot be proven without an investigation into the presidential couple.



[Kim So-yeon/Mr. Myung's lawyer/Nov. 8: "The nomination committee chair and all nomination committee documents from that time should be searched. And shouldn't the party leader Lee Jun-seok and the presidential couple also be questioned?"]



Meanwhile, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office has transferred a case, involving allegations of presidential election polls manipulation, in which the presidential couple are being accused of, to the Changwon District Prosecutors' Office.



This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.



