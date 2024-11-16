S. Korea-China summit takes place after two years; Meeting with Trump unlikely

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



South Korea-China summit will be held tonight (Nov.15) in Peru after two years, where the APEC summit is taking place.



Security issues, including military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, are expected to be major agenda items.



The much-anticipated meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is expected to take place after his inauguration.



Reporting from Peru, this is Lee Hyun-jun.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a summit tonight.



This is their first meeting in two years since they met at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022.



The key agenda is expected to focus on security issues.



The South Korean government has argued that military cooperation between Russia and North Korea is against China's interests as well.



[Kim Tae-hyo/First Deputy Director of the National Security Office: "We expect to have in-depth discussions on the regional situation, including the Korean Peninsula."]



A senior official from the presidential office stated, "The strategic cooperation direction for the future is laid out before us," adding that "discussions will take place on a macro level."



Additionally, discussions are expected to cover ways to enhance economic cooperation, culture, and people-to-people exchanges between South Korea and China.



A South Korea-U.S.-Japan summit will also take place.



Following the Camp David summit last August, they plan to review cooperation achievements and discuss future development plans, with military cooperation between Russia and North Korea also likely to be an important agenda item.



President Yoon will hold a separate meeting with U.S. President Biden to discuss support for Ukraine and other issues.



However, the meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, which was pursued during this visit, is expected to be difficult.



A senior official from the presidential office explained, "Trump's side has stated that meetings with foreign leaders will be difficult until his inauguration."



The presidential office has stated that they continue to engage in various exchanges, including policy consultations with Trump's team.



This is Lee Hyun-jun reporting for KBS News from Lima, Peru.



