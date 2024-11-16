Month-long delay in changing of temperatures, normal November weather to return next week

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Day after day, warm autumn weather continues, unlike November.



There are analyses suggesting that the season is progressing about a month slower than usual, but temperatures are expected to drop significantly starting Sunday.



This is a report by meteorological specialist Kim Se-hyun.



[Report]



The colorful autumn foliage on the mountains of the Bukhansan is exuding a strong autumn atmosphere.



Due to the ongoing warm weather, the people are enjoying the fall colors in light clothing.



[Park Ae-kyung/Hanam City, Gyeonggi Province: "I wore just a very light t-shirt, and the weather was so nice that I didn't need any more clothes."]



[Yang Ye-hee/Gwanak-gu, Seoul: "It's so warm that we came out for a family walk to enjoy the autumn leaves, but there are mosquitoes flying around, so it doesn't feel like mid-November..."]



Today (Nov. 15), the temperature in Seoul rose to 21.5 degrees, exceeding the average temperature by 10 degrees.



Throughout this week, the average daily temperature has been 3 to 8 degrees higher than the average of past years, much like weather of mid-October.



The month-long delay in warm weather will continue until tomorrow (Nov. 16), Saturday.



Tomorrow's daytime temperatures will be similar to today, 20 degrees in Seoul and 22 degrees in Gwangju.



However, starting Sunday (Nov. 17), temperatures are expected to drop significantly.



This is due to cold air moving in from the northwest after rain falls in the central region and Honam region.



[Lee Mae-hyang/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "From Sunday, temperatures will drop sharply, and strong winds will make it feel chilly. In particular, on Monday, the morning low is expected to drop to around 0 degrees, so please take care of your health."]



In the high mountains of Gangwon-do Province, there may be places where up to 5 cm of snow accumulates.



After that, temperatures are expected to return to the usual levels for late autumn.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



