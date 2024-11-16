News 9

Coach Hong Myung-bo focuses on team to achieve fourth consecutive win on the road to North and Central American World Cup

입력 2024.11.16 (00:23)

[Anchor]

Our national football team, which set out on its away games in the Middle East, has increased its chances of going directly to the North and Central American World Cup by defeating Kuwait.

Coach Hong Myung-bo has put aside the noise that came at the beginning of his tenure, and is building a solid team, leading the squad to four consecutive victories.

This is reporter Lee Jun-hee from Kuwait.

[Report]

Coach Hong Myung-bo showed strong trust in captain Son Heung-min by starting him, who expressed a strong desire to play.

The national team, with Son Heung-min at the center, faced Kuwait as one team, showcasing solid organization.

Just 10 minutes into the match, they took the lead with a goal from Oh Se-hoon, and Son Heung-min scored a penalty kick, marking his 50th goal which moves him up to second place in all-time scoring, fulfilling Coach Hong's trust.

In the second half, as Kuwait counterattacked and the momentum shifted, Coach Hong immediately substituted the tired Son Heung-min for Bae Jun-ho, and this substitution proved effective.

Bae Jun-ho's wedge control goal brought back the momentum for the national team, which led to the securing of a valuable victory in the Middle East away game.

With four consecutive wins, the national team firmly holds the top spot in Group B, widening the point gap to 5 points over second-placed Jordan, significantly increasing the possibility of direct qualification for the finals.

[Son Heung-min/National Football Team: "I think the players have worked hard day by day to achieve this victory, and I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all my teammates."]

Although Coach Hong Myung-bo's start was surrounded by noise, he chose a leadership of stability over one for change, quickly organizing the team to win four consecutive games in the third qualifying round.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "Since I decided to take on this role, I have had only one thought. I must get this team to the World Cup finals. I always keep this very simple yet strong message in my mind."]

The national team will stay in Kuwait, where the training environment is good, focusing more on recovering before moving to Jordan, a neutral location, for the match against Palestine on Sunday.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

이준희
이준희 기자

