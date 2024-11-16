News 9

Admission threshold for CSAT raw scores expected to be adjusted due to easier test this year

[Anchor]

The college entrance exam (Suneung) held yesterday (Nov. 14) was relatively easy in all subjects, leading to analyses that the cutoff score for medical schools will rise slightly compared to last year.

Additionally, there are more variables than ever this year, including the increase in medical school admissions.

Today (Nov. 15), an admissions briefing was held, attracting thousands of anxious students and parents.

Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the details.

[Report]

A long line stretches in front of a university auditorium.

These are students and parents attending an admissions briefing organized by a private education company.

The auditorium was filled with over 3,000 people.

[Hong Soo-min/Student: "Since there has been a significant increase in medical school admissions and many repeat students, I think the cutoff scores will change accordingly..."]

[Choi Yoon-sun/Parent: "This year, the questions have changed a lot. I’m wondering at what level my child can apply..."]

The cutoff of raw scores for medical schools is expected to rise by 2 to 3 points due to this year's easier exam compared to last year’s.

Other top-tier majors are also projected to see an increase in cutoff scores by 1 to 4 points based on raw scores.

[Lim Seong-ho/Director of Academy in Jongno: "We need to closely examine any additional admissions announcements or changes in cutoff scores from the early admissions results, as many of these factors may also be reflected in the regular admissions."]

The number of repeat students has significantly increased, but the exam's discriminative power appears to have decreased, making calculations for students more complex.

Students are making the most of their remaining opportunities by participating in mock interviews organized by local governments.

[Kwon Tae-seong/Student: "The teachers provided a lot of help with the pressure in the interview part, so I think I was able to reference that a lot."]

Starting tomorrow (Nov. 16), the early admissions essay and interview exams will officially begin.

Experts advise considering that the results will likely be determined more by math and research sections, which had greater discriminative power than the national language (Korean) section.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

