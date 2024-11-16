News 9

Lee Jae-myung sentenced to 1 year in prison, 2-year probation for election law violation

입력 2024.11.16 (00:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

The first ruling in 2 years and 2 months has come out, and it is guilty.

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, has been sentenced to 1 year in prison with a 2-year probation for violating the Public Official Election Act.

If this ruling is confirmed, he will lose his parliamentary seat and will be unable to run for election for 10 years.

We will now focus on the details and implications of today's (Nov.15) ruling.

First, we have reporter Hyun-ye-seul.

[Report]

In September 2022, DP leader Lee Jae-myung was indicted on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act.

After being tried without detention for 2 years and 2 months, the first trial court sentenced him to 1 year in prison with a 2-year probation.

The first trial court found that Lee's statement made during a broadcast in 2021 regarding the late Kim Moon-ki, who was a key figure in the Daejang-dong project, was guilty.

The court deemed the part where he stated he did not play golf with Kim during a business trip abroad as a false declaration of fact.

Additionally, Lee's statement during the National Assembly's audit in October 2021 that there was "intimidation from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport" regarding the change of use for the Baekhyeon-dong site was also judged as a false declaration of fact for election purposes, and he was found guilty.

The court explained that the dissemination of false information through a major broadcasting medium, which is a matter of public interest, carries significant responsibility for the crime.

[Lee Jae-myung/DP Leader: "Today's scene will also become a part of modern Korean history. There are still two more trials left in reality, and the court of public opinion and history is eternal."]

If the first trial's ruling is confirmed by the Supreme Court, Lee will not only lose his parliamentary seat but will also be barred from running for office for 10 years, making it impossible for him to run for president.

Furthermore, the Democratic Party will have to return the election funds of 43.4 billion won that were reimbursed for the last presidential election.

This is KBS News, Hyun-ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jae-myung sentenced to 1 year in prison, 2-year probation for election law violation
    • 입력 2024-11-16 00:37:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

The first ruling in 2 years and 2 months has come out, and it is guilty.

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, has been sentenced to 1 year in prison with a 2-year probation for violating the Public Official Election Act.

If this ruling is confirmed, he will lose his parliamentary seat and will be unable to run for election for 10 years.

We will now focus on the details and implications of today's (Nov.15) ruling.

First, we have reporter Hyun-ye-seul.

[Report]

In September 2022, DP leader Lee Jae-myung was indicted on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act.

After being tried without detention for 2 years and 2 months, the first trial court sentenced him to 1 year in prison with a 2-year probation.

The first trial court found that Lee's statement made during a broadcast in 2021 regarding the late Kim Moon-ki, who was a key figure in the Daejang-dong project, was guilty.

The court deemed the part where he stated he did not play golf with Kim during a business trip abroad as a false declaration of fact.

Additionally, Lee's statement during the National Assembly's audit in October 2021 that there was "intimidation from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport" regarding the change of use for the Baekhyeon-dong site was also judged as a false declaration of fact for election purposes, and he was found guilty.

The court explained that the dissemination of false information through a major broadcasting medium, which is a matter of public interest, carries significant responsibility for the crime.

[Lee Jae-myung/DP Leader: "Today's scene will also become a part of modern Korean history. There are still two more trials left in reality, and the court of public opinion and history is eternal."]

If the first trial's ruling is confirmed by the Supreme Court, Lee will not only lose his parliamentary seat but will also be barred from running for office for 10 years, making it impossible for him to run for president.

Furthermore, the Democratic Party will have to return the election funds of 43.4 billion won that were reimbursed for the last presidential election.

This is KBS News, Hyun-ye-seul.
현예슬
현예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘선거법 위반’ 이재명 1심 “징역 1년 집행유예 2년”

‘선거법 위반’ 이재명 1심 “징역 1년 집행유예 2년”
“수긍하기 어려운 결론”…<br>즉각 항소

“수긍하기 어려운 결론”…즉각 항소
열흘 뒤엔 ‘위증교사’ 1심…<br>사법리스크 계속

열흘 뒤엔 ‘위증교사’ 1심…사법리스크 계속
‘공천개입 의혹’ 명태균·김영선 구속…정치권 수사 본격화

‘공천개입 의혹’ 명태균·김영선 구속…정치권 수사 본격화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.