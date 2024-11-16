News 9

Lee's judicial risk continues: Another first trial ruling for witness tampering in 10days

입력 2024.11.16 (00:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The trial of Representative Lee still has a long way to go.

In addition to the ruling on the public election law case that was announced today (Nov.15), there are three more cases.

In just ten days, the first trial ruling on the charge of witness tampering will be delivered.

This is Baek In-seong, a legal affairs reporter.

[Report]

Representative Lee Jae-myung was indicted in 2002 for colluding with a broadcasting station PD to impersonate a prosecutor, and was fined.

However, during the TV debate for the Gyeonggi Province governor election in 2018, Representative Lee stated that he was "framed."

[Lee Jae-myung/Gyeonggi Province Governor Candidate in 2018: "I have never impersonated a prosecutor to make a phone call. I was framed for helping because I was interviewed next to what the PD did."]

Because of this statement, Representative Lee faced trial for the charge of false facts publication and was acquitted.

However, new allegations have emerged that Representative Lee had a witness who did not remember well commit perjury during the trial process at that time.

[Kim Jin-seong & Lee Jae-myung/Dec. 24, 2018: "(Was there collusion?) It would be best if you could say there was collusion since he was actually the secretary."]

The prosecution indicted Representative Lee on the charge of "witness tampering" and sought a three-year prison sentence.

Representative Lee's side argues against the charge of witness tampering, stating that they repeated the request to "speak truthfully" twelve times, and the first trial ruling for this case will be delivered on Nov. 25.

In addition, there are two other trials related to Representative Lee that are just beginning.

These are trials regarding development corruption related to Daejang-dong and the sponsorship funds for Seongnam FC, as well as the allegations of remittances to North Korea by the Ssangbangwool Group.

Similarly, Representative Lee denies all charges in every trial.

Both trials are expected to take considerable time before the first trial ruling, and if a sentence of imprisonment is confirmed, it will be impossible for him to run in the next presidential election.

This is KBS News Baek In-seong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee's judicial risk continues: Another first trial ruling for witness tampering in 10days
    • 입력 2024-11-16 00:37:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

The trial of Representative Lee still has a long way to go.

In addition to the ruling on the public election law case that was announced today (Nov.15), there are three more cases.

In just ten days, the first trial ruling on the charge of witness tampering will be delivered.

This is Baek In-seong, a legal affairs reporter.

[Report]

Representative Lee Jae-myung was indicted in 2002 for colluding with a broadcasting station PD to impersonate a prosecutor, and was fined.

However, during the TV debate for the Gyeonggi Province governor election in 2018, Representative Lee stated that he was "framed."

[Lee Jae-myung/Gyeonggi Province Governor Candidate in 2018: "I have never impersonated a prosecutor to make a phone call. I was framed for helping because I was interviewed next to what the PD did."]

Because of this statement, Representative Lee faced trial for the charge of false facts publication and was acquitted.

However, new allegations have emerged that Representative Lee had a witness who did not remember well commit perjury during the trial process at that time.

[Kim Jin-seong & Lee Jae-myung/Dec. 24, 2018: "(Was there collusion?) It would be best if you could say there was collusion since he was actually the secretary."]

The prosecution indicted Representative Lee on the charge of "witness tampering" and sought a three-year prison sentence.

Representative Lee's side argues against the charge of witness tampering, stating that they repeated the request to "speak truthfully" twelve times, and the first trial ruling for this case will be delivered on Nov. 25.

In addition, there are two other trials related to Representative Lee that are just beginning.

These are trials regarding development corruption related to Daejang-dong and the sponsorship funds for Seongnam FC, as well as the allegations of remittances to North Korea by the Ssangbangwool Group.

Similarly, Representative Lee denies all charges in every trial.

Both trials are expected to take considerable time before the first trial ruling, and if a sentence of imprisonment is confirmed, it will be impossible for him to run in the next presidential election.

This is KBS News Baek In-seong.
백인성
백인성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘선거법 위반’ 이재명 1심 “징역 1년 집행유예 2년”

‘선거법 위반’ 이재명 1심 “징역 1년 집행유예 2년”
“수긍하기 어려운 결론”…<br>즉각 항소

“수긍하기 어려운 결론”…즉각 항소
열흘 뒤엔 ‘위증교사’ 1심…<br>사법리스크 계속

열흘 뒤엔 ‘위증교사’ 1심…사법리스크 계속
‘공천개입 의혹’ 명태균·김영선 구속…정치권 수사 본격화

‘공천개입 의혹’ 명태균·김영선 구속…정치권 수사 본격화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.