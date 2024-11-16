Lee Jae-myung rejects accepting verdict, immediately expresses appeal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As he headed to court, Representative Lee Jae-myung appeared somewhat relaxed, but his expression changed when the sentence was announced.



He stated that he finds it difficult to accept the verdict and announced his intention to appeal.



Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has the story.



[Report]



Before departing for the court, Representative Lee Jae-myung showed a confident demeanor.



When asked about the expected outcome of the first trial, he even smiled.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Representative: "They will rule by the law. (Are you prepared for a guilty verdict?) That's enough."]



["Lee Jae-myung! Lee Jae-myung!"]



Arriving at the court about ten minutes before the verdict, he entered the courtroom amid enthusiastic cheers from supporters and the send-off of over 70 Democratic Party lawmakers.



However, he did not respond to questions about his feelings.



[Lee Jae-myung/Representative: "(Representative, it took 2 years and 2 months, and there were controversies over trial delays.) ...."]



Throughout the 22-minute sentencing hearing, he stood upright, while floor leader Park Chan-dae and Supreme Council members Kim Min-seok and Jeon Hyun-hee observed from the front row.



When the sentence of one-year prison term suspended for two years was announced, he nodded, and a brief sigh was heard from the audience.



He remained in the courtroom for a while with a stiff expression, and Democratic Party lawmakers, including Floor Leader Park, could not hide their embarrassment.



It was only after about ten minutes that Representative Lee came out of the courtroom and immediately expressed his intention to appeal.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Representative: "I will appeal. Even the acceptance of the fundamental facts are difficult to acknowledge."]



He also stated that the public could sufficiently reach a conclusion based on common sense and justice.



KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



