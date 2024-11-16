News 9

Hollywood blockbusters premiere in South Korea first, viewing it as a box office benchmark

입력 2024.11.16 (03:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hollywood blockbusters with massive production costs are choosing South Korea as their world premiere location one after another.

The belief is that if they succeed in South Korea, the chances of success worldwide will also increase.

Let's take a look at the highly anticipated films coming to South Korean audiences in the second half of the year.

This is reporter Kim Sang-hyeop.

[Report]

["I was owned. Now I will control an empire."]

The film 'Gladiator' returns with a sequel after 24 years.

World-renowned director Ridley Scott is back at the helm, with Hollywood stars like Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington all participating.

With a production cost of a staggering 430 billion won, this film, considered the top anticipated release of the second half of the year, has chosen South Korea as its world premiere location.

This is thanks to the elevated status of the South Korean film market.

[Fred Hechinger/Actor: "I loved, last year, the 'Decision to Leave' by Park Chan-wook. I would love to work with him."]

["(Come with me.) What? (To meet the wizard.) I couldn't possibly. This is your moment. I'm coming!"]

The musical film 'Wicked' will also premiere first in South Korea.

Based on the Broadway musical seen by 60 million people worldwide, it has won over 100 awards, including Tony Awards and Grammy Awards.

In the South Korean market, where musical films are particularly loved, the strategy is to first gauge audience reactions.

The South Korean film market has recently shown remarkable growth and has established itself as a key benchmark in the global film industry.

[Yoon Philip/Critic: "The image of South Korea as a cultural content powerhouse has been strengthened, and South Koreans who consume such high-quality content inevitably develop a discerning taste and high standards through exposure to various works."]

South Korean audiences, regarded as 'cultural early adopters,' combined with the rising status of K-Culture, are drawing the attention of global films to South Korea.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hollywood blockbusters premiere in South Korea first, viewing it as a box office benchmark
    • 입력 2024-11-16 03:49:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hollywood blockbusters with massive production costs are choosing South Korea as their world premiere location one after another.

The belief is that if they succeed in South Korea, the chances of success worldwide will also increase.

Let's take a look at the highly anticipated films coming to South Korean audiences in the second half of the year.

This is reporter Kim Sang-hyeop.

[Report]

["I was owned. Now I will control an empire."]

The film 'Gladiator' returns with a sequel after 24 years.

World-renowned director Ridley Scott is back at the helm, with Hollywood stars like Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington all participating.

With a production cost of a staggering 430 billion won, this film, considered the top anticipated release of the second half of the year, has chosen South Korea as its world premiere location.

This is thanks to the elevated status of the South Korean film market.

[Fred Hechinger/Actor: "I loved, last year, the 'Decision to Leave' by Park Chan-wook. I would love to work with him."]

["(Come with me.) What? (To meet the wizard.) I couldn't possibly. This is your moment. I'm coming!"]

The musical film 'Wicked' will also premiere first in South Korea.

Based on the Broadway musical seen by 60 million people worldwide, it has won over 100 awards, including Tony Awards and Grammy Awards.

In the South Korean market, where musical films are particularly loved, the strategy is to first gauge audience reactions.

The South Korean film market has recently shown remarkable growth and has established itself as a key benchmark in the global film industry.

[Yoon Philip/Critic: "The image of South Korea as a cultural content powerhouse has been strengthened, and South Koreans who consume such high-quality content inevitably develop a discerning taste and high standards through exposure to various works."]

South Korean audiences, regarded as 'cultural early adopters,' combined with the rising status of K-Culture, are drawing the attention of global films to South Korea.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.
김상협
김상협 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘선거법 위반’ 이재명 1심 “징역 1년 집행유예 2년”

‘선거법 위반’ 이재명 1심 “징역 1년 집행유예 2년”
“수긍하기 어려운 결론”…<br>즉각 항소

“수긍하기 어려운 결론”…즉각 항소
열흘 뒤엔 ‘위증교사’ 1심…<br>사법리스크 계속

열흘 뒤엔 ‘위증교사’ 1심…사법리스크 계속
‘공천개입 의혹’ 명태균·김영선 구속…정치권 수사 본격화

‘공천개입 의혹’ 명태균·김영선 구속…정치권 수사 본격화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.