Hollywood blockbusters premiere in South Korea first, viewing it as a box office benchmark

Hollywood blockbusters with massive production costs are choosing South Korea as their world premiere location one after another.



The belief is that if they succeed in South Korea, the chances of success worldwide will also increase.



Let's take a look at the highly anticipated films coming to South Korean audiences in the second half of the year.



This is reporter Kim Sang-hyeop.



[Report]



["I was owned. Now I will control an empire."]



The film 'Gladiator' returns with a sequel after 24 years.



World-renowned director Ridley Scott is back at the helm, with Hollywood stars like Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington all participating.



With a production cost of a staggering 430 billion won, this film, considered the top anticipated release of the second half of the year, has chosen South Korea as its world premiere location.



This is thanks to the elevated status of the South Korean film market.



[Fred Hechinger/Actor: "I loved, last year, the 'Decision to Leave' by Park Chan-wook. I would love to work with him."]



["(Come with me.) What? (To meet the wizard.) I couldn't possibly. This is your moment. I'm coming!"]



The musical film 'Wicked' will also premiere first in South Korea.



Based on the Broadway musical seen by 60 million people worldwide, it has won over 100 awards, including Tony Awards and Grammy Awards.



In the South Korean market, where musical films are particularly loved, the strategy is to first gauge audience reactions.



The South Korean film market has recently shown remarkable growth and has established itself as a key benchmark in the global film industry.



[Yoon Philip/Critic: "The image of South Korea as a cultural content powerhouse has been strengthened, and South Koreans who consume such high-quality content inevitably develop a discerning taste and high standards through exposure to various works."]



South Korean audiences, regarded as 'cultural early adopters,' combined with the rising status of K-Culture, are drawing the attention of global films to South Korea.



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



