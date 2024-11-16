Kim Jong-un orders mass production of suicide drones as soon as possible, Russian cooperation suspected

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Jong-un, the Chairman of the DPRK State Affairs Commission, visited the drone performance test site and instructed to expedite mass production.



Concerns are rising that the DPRK is actively utilizing its cooperative relationship with Russia to enhance its drone development and production capabilities.



Reporter Ryu Ho-yun has the story.



[Report]



A DPRK suicide drone, soaring with flames, collides with an armored vehicle and explodes.



[DPRK Korean Central TV: "(Chairman Kim Jong-un) guided the performance tests on-site of various suicide attack drones produced by research institutes and enterprises under the drone aviation technology consortium."]



Chairman Kim Jong-un stated that drones are achieving clear results in various conflicts, and instructed to establish a production system as soon as possible to begin mass production.



Images of an old German vehicle being blown up were also released, which analysts suggest was intentionally shown to indicate that drones could also be used for terrorism.



Some of the drones revealed by the DPRK resemble Russian drones in wing shape, raising the possibility of technological cooperation between Russia and the DPRK.



Earlier, Ukrainian President Zelensky mentioned in an interview with KBS that DPRK dispatched workers would be working in Russian drone factories.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President/Oct. 30: "Russia also has production facilities for the 'Shahed' drones provided by the Iranian government. Therefore, DPRK workers will gain experience working in military factories, especially in drone-related factories."]



Seeing the significant effectiveness of drones on the Ukrainian battlefield, the DPRK is actively pursuing drone development and production.



[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification: "There are many aspects that make it quite difficult to intercept or eliminate drones. It is very likely (DPRK) to produce drones in large quantities and use them as a threat against the South."]



It is also analyzed that the DPRK troops deployed to Russia are gaining practical experience related to drones, which poses a threat to our security.



KBS News, Ryu Ho-yun.



