News 9

Kim Jong-un orders mass production of suicide drones as soon as possible, Russian cooperation suspected

입력 2024.11.16 (03:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Kim Jong-un, the Chairman of the DPRK State Affairs Commission, visited the drone performance test site and instructed to expedite mass production.

Concerns are rising that the DPRK is actively utilizing its cooperative relationship with Russia to enhance its drone development and production capabilities.

Reporter Ryu Ho-yun has the story.

[Report]

A DPRK suicide drone, soaring with flames, collides with an armored vehicle and explodes.

[DPRK Korean Central TV: "(Chairman Kim Jong-un) guided the performance tests on-site of various suicide attack drones produced by research institutes and enterprises under the drone aviation technology consortium."]

Chairman Kim Jong-un stated that drones are achieving clear results in various conflicts, and instructed to establish a production system as soon as possible to begin mass production.

Images of an old German vehicle being blown up were also released, which analysts suggest was intentionally shown to indicate that drones could also be used for terrorism.

Some of the drones revealed by the DPRK resemble Russian drones in wing shape, raising the possibility of technological cooperation between Russia and the DPRK.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Zelensky mentioned in an interview with KBS that DPRK dispatched workers would be working in Russian drone factories.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President/Oct. 30: "Russia also has production facilities for the 'Shahed' drones provided by the Iranian government. Therefore, DPRK workers will gain experience working in military factories, especially in drone-related factories."]

Seeing the significant effectiveness of drones on the Ukrainian battlefield, the DPRK is actively pursuing drone development and production.

[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification: "There are many aspects that make it quite difficult to intercept or eliminate drones. It is very likely (DPRK) to produce drones in large quantities and use them as a threat against the South."]

It is also analyzed that the DPRK troops deployed to Russia are gaining practical experience related to drones, which poses a threat to our security.

KBS News, Ryu Ho-yun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Jong-un orders mass production of suicide drones as soon as possible, Russian cooperation suspected
    • 입력 2024-11-16 03:49:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

Kim Jong-un, the Chairman of the DPRK State Affairs Commission, visited the drone performance test site and instructed to expedite mass production.

Concerns are rising that the DPRK is actively utilizing its cooperative relationship with Russia to enhance its drone development and production capabilities.

Reporter Ryu Ho-yun has the story.

[Report]

A DPRK suicide drone, soaring with flames, collides with an armored vehicle and explodes.

[DPRK Korean Central TV: "(Chairman Kim Jong-un) guided the performance tests on-site of various suicide attack drones produced by research institutes and enterprises under the drone aviation technology consortium."]

Chairman Kim Jong-un stated that drones are achieving clear results in various conflicts, and instructed to establish a production system as soon as possible to begin mass production.

Images of an old German vehicle being blown up were also released, which analysts suggest was intentionally shown to indicate that drones could also be used for terrorism.

Some of the drones revealed by the DPRK resemble Russian drones in wing shape, raising the possibility of technological cooperation between Russia and the DPRK.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Zelensky mentioned in an interview with KBS that DPRK dispatched workers would be working in Russian drone factories.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President/Oct. 30: "Russia also has production facilities for the 'Shahed' drones provided by the Iranian government. Therefore, DPRK workers will gain experience working in military factories, especially in drone-related factories."]

Seeing the significant effectiveness of drones on the Ukrainian battlefield, the DPRK is actively pursuing drone development and production.

[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification: "There are many aspects that make it quite difficult to intercept or eliminate drones. It is very likely (DPRK) to produce drones in large quantities and use them as a threat against the South."]

It is also analyzed that the DPRK troops deployed to Russia are gaining practical experience related to drones, which poses a threat to our security.

KBS News, Ryu Ho-yun.
유호윤
유호윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘선거법 위반’ 이재명 1심 “징역 1년 집행유예 2년”

‘선거법 위반’ 이재명 1심 “징역 1년 집행유예 2년”
“수긍하기 어려운 결론”…<br>즉각 항소

“수긍하기 어려운 결론”…즉각 항소
열흘 뒤엔 ‘위증교사’ 1심…<br>사법리스크 계속

열흘 뒤엔 ‘위증교사’ 1심…사법리스크 계속
‘공천개입 의혹’ 명태균·김영선 구속…정치권 수사 본격화

‘공천개입 의혹’ 명태균·김영선 구속…정치권 수사 본격화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.