Miracle at 90 minutes: China wins 2 consecutive games after 3 straight losses

Chinese football is experiencing a rare surge of excitement.

Thanks to a golden goal that came just at the 90-minute mark, they defeated Bahrain and are writing a remarkable comeback story.

Pay close attention to the game time.

Just a few seconds after the 90 minutes had passed, striker Zhang Yuning scored a goal that seemed like a fairy tale.

The thrilling last-minute goal had the Chinese players celebrating as if they had won the World Cup.

Chinese fans who traveled to the away game are also going wild.

After defeating their formidable opponent Bahrain, China has revived their hopes for the North and Central America World Cup with two consecutive wins following three straight losses in the third qualifying round.

With a score of 3 to 2, North Korea, trailing by one goal, saw a crucial shot from striker Ri Jo-guk hit the post.

Ultimately, North Korea could not overcome the wall of Iran and once again failed to secure their first victory, remaining at the bottom of the group.

