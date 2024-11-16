China's visa-free policy boosts opportunities for travelers and travel agencies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The recent temporary visa-free entry to China has led to a significant increase in travel demand to China.



The travel industry is buzzing with excitement as they roll out related products.



Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the story.



[Report]



A long line has formed at the check-in area for flights to Beijing and Tianjin.



Some tourists have decided to travel to China upon hearing the news of the visa-free entry.



[Cha Yoo-jin/Yongin, Gyeonggi Province: "I saw the news that (visa) issuance is not required, and recently my mom's acquaintance said she is going to China, so since it's visa-free, I decided to go with her...."]



The visa exemption for China, which started on the 8th, will be temporarily in effect until the end of next year.



Visitors can stay for up to 15 days without a visa for purposes such as business or tourism.



[Kwak Young-do/Chuncheon, Chungcheongnam-do: "I usually travel once or twice a year, and now that there is no visa, it will be easier to travel, so I will probably travel more."]



The industry is also buzzing.



Since the announcement of the visa-free policy for China, the number of group tour reservations to China by a major travel agency has increased by 91% compared to a month ago.



To not miss out on this opportunity, special discount packages are also being introduced quickly.



[Kim Se-woong/Travel Agency Employee: "If 10 people are tied to a group visa, all 10 must be present for the check-in process to be possible, so those who arrive early have to wait. Now that there is no visa, I think it's good that passengers can check in as soon as they arrive."]



The Korean Embassy in China advised that, considering it is the initial phase of implementation, it is important to prepare documents showing the purpose of entry, duration of stay, and return flight tickets in advance when entering China visa-free.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



