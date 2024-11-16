News 9

China's visa-free policy boosts opportunities for travelers and travel agencies

입력 2024.11.16 (03:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The recent temporary visa-free entry to China has led to a significant increase in travel demand to China.

The travel industry is buzzing with excitement as they roll out related products.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the story.

[Report]

A long line has formed at the check-in area for flights to Beijing and Tianjin.

Some tourists have decided to travel to China upon hearing the news of the visa-free entry.

[Cha Yoo-jin/Yongin, Gyeonggi Province: "I saw the news that (visa) issuance is not required, and recently my mom's acquaintance said she is going to China, so since it's visa-free, I decided to go with her...."]

The visa exemption for China, which started on the 8th, will be temporarily in effect until the end of next year.

Visitors can stay for up to 15 days without a visa for purposes such as business or tourism.

[Kwak Young-do/Chuncheon, Chungcheongnam-do: "I usually travel once or twice a year, and now that there is no visa, it will be easier to travel, so I will probably travel more."]

The industry is also buzzing.

Since the announcement of the visa-free policy for China, the number of group tour reservations to China by a major travel agency has increased by 91% compared to a month ago.

To not miss out on this opportunity, special discount packages are also being introduced quickly.

[Kim Se-woong/Travel Agency Employee: "If 10 people are tied to a group visa, all 10 must be present for the check-in process to be possible, so those who arrive early have to wait. Now that there is no visa, I think it's good that passengers can check in as soon as they arrive."]

The Korean Embassy in China advised that, considering it is the initial phase of implementation, it is important to prepare documents showing the purpose of entry, duration of stay, and return flight tickets in advance when entering China visa-free.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • China's visa-free policy boosts opportunities for travelers and travel agencies
    • 입력 2024-11-16 03:49:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

The recent temporary visa-free entry to China has led to a significant increase in travel demand to China.

The travel industry is buzzing with excitement as they roll out related products.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the story.

[Report]

A long line has formed at the check-in area for flights to Beijing and Tianjin.

Some tourists have decided to travel to China upon hearing the news of the visa-free entry.

[Cha Yoo-jin/Yongin, Gyeonggi Province: "I saw the news that (visa) issuance is not required, and recently my mom's acquaintance said she is going to China, so since it's visa-free, I decided to go with her...."]

The visa exemption for China, which started on the 8th, will be temporarily in effect until the end of next year.

Visitors can stay for up to 15 days without a visa for purposes such as business or tourism.

[Kwak Young-do/Chuncheon, Chungcheongnam-do: "I usually travel once or twice a year, and now that there is no visa, it will be easier to travel, so I will probably travel more."]

The industry is also buzzing.

Since the announcement of the visa-free policy for China, the number of group tour reservations to China by a major travel agency has increased by 91% compared to a month ago.

To not miss out on this opportunity, special discount packages are also being introduced quickly.

[Kim Se-woong/Travel Agency Employee: "If 10 people are tied to a group visa, all 10 must be present for the check-in process to be possible, so those who arrive early have to wait. Now that there is no visa, I think it's good that passengers can check in as soon as they arrive."]

The Korean Embassy in China advised that, considering it is the initial phase of implementation, it is important to prepare documents showing the purpose of entry, duration of stay, and return flight tickets in advance when entering China visa-free.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.
홍진아
홍진아 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘선거법 위반’ 이재명 1심 “징역 1년 집행유예 2년”

‘선거법 위반’ 이재명 1심 “징역 1년 집행유예 2년”
“수긍하기 어려운 결론”…<br>즉각 항소

“수긍하기 어려운 결론”…즉각 항소
열흘 뒤엔 ‘위증교사’ 1심…<br>사법리스크 계속

열흘 뒤엔 ‘위증교사’ 1심…사법리스크 계속
‘공천개입 의혹’ 명태균·김영선 구속…정치권 수사 본격화

‘공천개입 의혹’ 명태균·김영선 구속…정치권 수사 본격화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.