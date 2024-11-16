Jang Yoo-bin challenges for PGA Masters Cup victory

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Jang Yoo-bin, who won the KPGA Tour Award with his powerful long drives, has officially declared his challenge to the PGA stage.



Jang Yoo-bin revealed his ambitious goal of presenting the Masters trophy to his grandmother, who has supported him.



Reporter Son Ki-seong has the story.



[Report]



With an average driver distance of 284 meters, Jang Yoo-bin showcased a PGA-level long drive show.



As soon as he turned professional this season, he claimed two victories, dominating the KPGA Tour.



At the KPGA Awards ceremony, Jang Yoo-bin shone as the brightest star.



After sweeping major titles for the first time in 15 years, Jang Yoo-bin is now looking towards a bigger stage.



He will participate in the PGA Tour Qualifying School next month, and if he finishes in the top five, he will receive a full seed.



Jang Yoo-bin expressed his ambition to present the Masters trophy to his grandmother, who nurtured his dream of becoming a golfer.



[Jang Yoo-bin/KPGA Tour Award: "Since no Korean player has won the Masters yet, I want to win the Masters and show my filial piety to my grandparents while also elevating Korea's status."]



He also named Im Sung-jae, known for his consistency, as his role model among PGA Tour players.



[Jang Yu-bin/KPGA Tour Award Winner: "I think Sung-jae's biggest strength is his consistency. Especially during the Asian Games, that was one of the parts I really trusted, and I want to emulate that."]



After conquering the domestic stage in just one year, Jang Yoo-bin is now embarking on a serious challenge towards the bigger dream of the PGA Tour.



This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.



