Jang Yoo-bin challenges for PGA Masters Cup victory
Jang Yoo-bin, who won the KPGA Tour Award with his powerful long drives, has officially declared his challenge to the PGA stage.
Jang Yoo-bin revealed his ambitious goal of presenting the Masters trophy to his grandmother, who has supported him.
Reporter Son Ki-seong has the story.
[Report]
With an average driver distance of 284 meters, Jang Yoo-bin showcased a PGA-level long drive show.
As soon as he turned professional this season, he claimed two victories, dominating the KPGA Tour.
At the KPGA Awards ceremony, Jang Yoo-bin shone as the brightest star.
After sweeping major titles for the first time in 15 years, Jang Yoo-bin is now looking towards a bigger stage.
He will participate in the PGA Tour Qualifying School next month, and if he finishes in the top five, he will receive a full seed.
Jang Yoo-bin expressed his ambition to present the Masters trophy to his grandmother, who nurtured his dream of becoming a golfer.
[Jang Yoo-bin/KPGA Tour Award: "Since no Korean player has won the Masters yet, I want to win the Masters and show my filial piety to my grandparents while also elevating Korea's status."]
He also named Im Sung-jae, known for his consistency, as his role model among PGA Tour players.
[Jang Yu-bin/KPGA Tour Award Winner: "I think Sung-jae's biggest strength is his consistency. Especially during the Asian Games, that was one of the parts I really trusted, and I want to emulate that."]
After conquering the domestic stage in just one year, Jang Yoo-bin is now embarking on a serious challenge towards the bigger dream of the PGA Tour.
This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.
- 입력 2024-11-16 03:49:44
