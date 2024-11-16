Hwang In-beom’s tailored assists lead national team to victory against Kuwait
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Midfielder Hwang In-beom of the national football team provided two crucial assists, leading the team to victory in a challenging away match against Kuwait.
Hwang In-beom's tailored passes that maximize his teammates' strengths have become a powerful weapon for the national team.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
Hwang In-beom checked the movement of striker Oh Se-hun at the front and delivered a sharply bending cross.
This moment showcased his exceptional judgment for the aerial ability of the 193cm tall Oh Se-hun.
In the second half, Hwang In-beom saw Baek Jun-ho advancing and sent a brilliant penetrating pass that effectively decided the match.
With two decisive assists utilizing his teammate's strengths, he received the highest rating among all players.
As a key player in the midfield, he expressed a sense of responsibility to bring out good performance amid controversies surrounding the national team.
[Hwang In-beom/National Football Team: "There were various issues, but I thought that if the players showed good performance, it might provide some comfort."]
Since moving to the Netherlands, Hwang In-beom has continued to demonstrate his expanded perception and skills with the national team.
His skills have reached a peak, to the extent that a chant among Feyenoord fans claims that even Kim Jong-un from the DPRK cannot stop Hwang In-beom.
[Feyenoord Fan: "Even Kim Jong-un can't stop him. Hwang In-beom will make Feyenoord champions."]
His exquisite footwork, sharp passing, and tireless activity across the midfield reflect his dedicated play.
In a national team filled with renowned stars, he has emerged as a key player in Hong Myung-bo's tactics as they head towards the World Cup.
This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Hwang In-beom’s tailored assists lead national team to victory against Kuwait
-
- 입력 2024-11-16 03:49:44
Midfielder Hwang In-beom of the national football team provided two crucial assists, leading the team to victory in a challenging away match against Kuwait.
Hwang In-beom's tailored passes that maximize his teammates' strengths have become a powerful weapon for the national team.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
Hwang In-beom checked the movement of striker Oh Se-hun at the front and delivered a sharply bending cross.
This moment showcased his exceptional judgment for the aerial ability of the 193cm tall Oh Se-hun.
In the second half, Hwang In-beom saw Baek Jun-ho advancing and sent a brilliant penetrating pass that effectively decided the match.
With two decisive assists utilizing his teammate's strengths, he received the highest rating among all players.
As a key player in the midfield, he expressed a sense of responsibility to bring out good performance amid controversies surrounding the national team.
[Hwang In-beom/National Football Team: "There were various issues, but I thought that if the players showed good performance, it might provide some comfort."]
Since moving to the Netherlands, Hwang In-beom has continued to demonstrate his expanded perception and skills with the national team.
His skills have reached a peak, to the extent that a chant among Feyenoord fans claims that even Kim Jong-un from the DPRK cannot stop Hwang In-beom.
[Feyenoord Fan: "Even Kim Jong-un can't stop him. Hwang In-beom will make Feyenoord champions."]
His exquisite footwork, sharp passing, and tireless activity across the midfield reflect his dedicated play.
In a national team filled with renowned stars, he has emerged as a key player in Hong Myung-bo's tactics as they head towards the World Cup.
This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
-
-
박선우 기자 bergkamp@kbs.co.kr박선우 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.