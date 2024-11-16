동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Midfielder Hwang In-beom of the national football team provided two crucial assists, leading the team to victory in a challenging away match against Kuwait.



Hwang In-beom's tailored passes that maximize his teammates' strengths have become a powerful weapon for the national team.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.



[Report]



Hwang In-beom checked the movement of striker Oh Se-hun at the front and delivered a sharply bending cross.



This moment showcased his exceptional judgment for the aerial ability of the 193cm tall Oh Se-hun.



In the second half, Hwang In-beom saw Baek Jun-ho advancing and sent a brilliant penetrating pass that effectively decided the match.



With two decisive assists utilizing his teammate's strengths, he received the highest rating among all players.



As a key player in the midfield, he expressed a sense of responsibility to bring out good performance amid controversies surrounding the national team.



[Hwang In-beom/National Football Team: "There were various issues, but I thought that if the players showed good performance, it might provide some comfort."]



Since moving to the Netherlands, Hwang In-beom has continued to demonstrate his expanded perception and skills with the national team.



His skills have reached a peak, to the extent that a chant among Feyenoord fans claims that even Kim Jong-un from the DPRK cannot stop Hwang In-beom.



[Feyenoord Fan: "Even Kim Jong-un can't stop him. Hwang In-beom will make Feyenoord champions."]



His exquisite footwork, sharp passing, and tireless activity across the midfield reflect his dedicated play.



In a national team filled with renowned stars, he has emerged as a key player in Hong Myung-bo's tactics as they head towards the World Cup.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



