Former Dodger's Puig expected to return to KBO for 2025 season with Kiwoom Heroes

[Anchor]



Wild horse Puig is expected to return to Korean professional baseball.



The possibility of his return to Kiwoom after three years is increasing, which could lead to a face-off with Ryu Hyun-jin in Korea.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.



[Report]



Puig's Korea. When he falls into severe hitting struggles, the team helped him come back through various training, and outside the field, Puig enjoyed soon-dae guk (blood sausage soup) and music while also going to cherry blossom festivals.



[Puig/2022: "Cherry blossoms don't bloom in Cuba or the U.S., so I've never seen them, but they were really beautiful."]



Puig is expected to return to Korea, where he has such fond memories.



Foreign media outlets, including ESPN, reported that "Puig is scheduled to return to Korean professional baseball for the 2025 season at the request of Kiwoom."



In response, Kiwoom stated that "Nothing is confirmed yet, but Puig is among the candidates, and it is true that we have been in contact recently," not denying the possibility.



If Puig returns, another point of interest will be his reunion with Ryu Hyun-jin.



Puig, who used to joke around freely with Ryu Hyun-jin at the Dodgers, would face off against him as a batter.



["When we playin together we only talkin about Korean food, and Korean barbecue, and all the soup."]



Puig's power that hit 21 home runs in Korea three years ago, and recorded 18 home runs in the Mexican League this season, could significantly strengthen the Kiwoom lineup, which is in desperate need of a right-handed power hitter.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



