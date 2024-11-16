Leaders of S. Korea, U.S. and Japan jointly condemned military cooperation between Russia and DPRK

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



This is the Saturday 9 o'clock news.



The leaders of South Korea, the United States, and Japan met in Peru, where the APEC summit is being held, to discuss important issues.



The three leaders jointly condemned the military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia.



They decided to establish a trilateral office to continue future cooperation.



The first report is by Lee Hyun-jun.



[Report]



The main topic of the South Korea-U.S.-Japan summit, held after one year and three months, was the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.



The leaders of the three countries adopted a joint statement strongly condemning the deployment of DPRK troops to Russia.



They also expressed support for Ukraine's right to self-defense.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "As seen in the deployment of DPRK troops to Russia, the serious security environment both regionally and globally highlights the importance of cooperation among the three countries."]



They reaffirmed the framework of South Korea-U.S.-Japan security cooperation.



President Biden explicitly stated that cooperation among the three countries should continue regardless of changes in administration.



[Biden/President of the United States: "...this partnership, and I think it’s built to last."]



To this end, the three leaders officially announced the launch of the South Korea-U.S.-Japan office.



The office take the role of coordinating various cooperation projects in areas such as security and economy.



President Yoon also held a separate 10-minute farewell meeting with President Biden to express their gratitude to each other.



Earlier, during the official session of the APEC summit, President Yoon condemned the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, and urged other APEC leaders to voice the same concerns.



On the second day of the APEC summit tomorrow, President Yoon will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of Japan and Vietnam, and then begin his official visit to Peru in the afternoon.



This is Lee Hyun-jun reporting from Lima, Peru for KBS News.



