Leaders of S. Korea and China met in two years, emphasizing the importance of cooperation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A South Korea-China summit was held in Peru for the first time in two years.



President Yoon Suk Yeol requested China's constructive role in resolving the DPRK issue.



President Xi Jinping agreed on the need to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



Jang Deok-soo reports.



[Report]



The Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in the Middle East.



And the inauguration of the second Trump administration in the U.S. advocating protectionism.



The South Korean and Chinese leaders who have met in two years emphasized the importance of cooperation in the midst of a complex global crisis.



[Xi Jinping/President of China: "No matter how the situation changes, China and South Korea will adhere to the original intention of establishing diplomatic relations, maintain the direction of friendly relations, and uphold the goal of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation...."]



President Yoon Suk Yeol specifically requested China's constructive role in resolving the DPRK issue.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "In response to the DPRK's repeated provocations, the Ukraine war, and military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, I hope that South Korea and China will work together to promote regional stability and peace."]



President Xi Jinping agreed on the necessity of easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



However, he also reaffirmed the existing position of seeking a political solution through dialogue and negotiation.



The two leaders voiced a unified stance on expanding economic cooperation and civilian exchanges.



In particular, they agreed to accelerate follow-up negotiations in the service and investment sectors of the South Korea-China Free Trade Agreement, which will mark its 10th anniversary next year.



President Yoon also urged attention to South Korean companies operating in China.



The two leaders proposed visits to each other's countries.



President Xi Jinping's visit to South Korea, which has not occurred in the past ten years since 2014, is expected to be pursued in connection with the APEC summit to be held in Gyeongju next year.



This is Jang Deok-soo reporting from Lima, Peru for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!