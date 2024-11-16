Xi Jinping promotes economic cooperation among regional countries before Trump's America First policy takes shape

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Xi Jinping particularly emphasized economic cooperation between South Korea and China during the Korea-China summit.



It seems he is sending conciliatory gestures towards South Korea and Japan.



There are analyses suggesting that this may be an effort to secure allies in both the economic and security realms ahead of the inauguration of Trump’s second term in the United States.



Reporter Kim Min-jung has more.



[Report]



The most emphasized point by President Xi during his meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol was the economic cooperation between the two countries.



In particular, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that he mentioned the need for both countries to protect international free trade and the global supply chain together.



President Xi also held his first meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba, emphasizing that the China-Japan relationship has significance that goes beyond bilateral dimensions.



[Xi Jinping/President of China: "I hope to build a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship that meets the demands of the new era."]



The Chinese state media, Global Times, also highlighted that China is focusing on promoting economic cooperation among regional countries through true multilateralism.



It seems they are considering the possibility that the cooperation link for the containment policy against China, which has been led by the U.S. through regional countries, may weaken as Trump’s America First policy takes shape.



The recent appointment of Dai Bing, a multilateral diplomacy expert, as the new ambassador to South Korea, a position that has been vacant for the past four months, is also analyzed as a move to strengthen regional multilateral relations.



[Kang Jun-young/Professor, Graduate School of International and Area Studies, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies: "If we continue to strengthen the Korea-U.S. alliance or the Korea-U.S.-Japan trilateral cooperation, it will not be beneficial for China..."]



As President Xi holds successive meetings with leaders of various countries to secure allies ahead of Trump’s second term, the strategic competition between the U.S. and China in the economic and security fields is expected to intensify further.



This is Kim Min-jung reporting from Beijing for KBS News.



