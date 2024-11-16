DP holds rally expressing strong condemnation day after first trial verdict for Lee Jae-myung

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is news from the political arena.



The day after the first trial verdict for Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, the party took to the streets.



They gathered in Gwanghwamun for a rally strongly condemning the verdict, and urging a special counsel investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



At the rally, Lee Jae-myung declared that he would never back down and promised a strong fight.



Moon Ye-seul reports.



[Report]



An emergency meeting was convened to discuss responses to the first trial verdict of Lee Jae-myung, with over 190 Democratic Party lawmakers and local committee chairs in attendance.



They strongly condemned the judiciary for siding with the political prosecution's fabricated investigation and the elimination of political opponents.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "A dark history has been written for the judiciary, as the court has issued a political ruling that serves the tyrannical prosecution regime's elimination of political opponents and political oppression."]



In the closed-door meeting, it was reported that the party leadership emphasized, "the current trend is 'regime change,' and we must not act hastily but unite as one."



Immediately after the meeting, the Democratic Party headed to the rally in Gwanghwamun, reiterating their criticism that the verdict against Lee was out of touch with the public's sense of justice.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "This is a crazy ruling from a crazy regime. Is this normal?!"]



At the rally, Lee Jae-myung stated that he would never die and called on party members and supporters to join the fight between democracy and anti-democracy.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Is it not time to boldly declare that we are the owners of this country and rise up to reclaim our rightful place as owners?!"]



Today (Nov. 16), the Democratic Party, which held a joint rally with civic groups and four opposition parties, announced that "the solidarity of civil society is now in full swing."



KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



