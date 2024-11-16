Conservative groups' counter-protest calls for severe punishment for Representative Lee Jae-myung

동영상 고정 취소

In response to the opposition party's rally, conservative civic groups, including the National Security Citizens' Alliance, and the Liberty Unification Party held a counter-rally today at 3 PM in the area around the Donghwa Duty-Free Shop in Seoul.



Participants in the rally called for severe punishment for Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party.



