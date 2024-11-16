PPP strongly criticized Lee Jae-myung and DP for lack of reflection and intimidating the judiciary

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has strongly criticized Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party, stating that instead of reflecting on their actions, they are pressuring the judiciary in addition to contesting the trial.



Representative Han Dong-hoon stated that intimidating the presiding judge of a criminal defendant is the worst grounds for aggravating sentencing.



Jung Ah-yeon reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party has accused Lee Jae-myung of continuing to intimidate judges during the Democratic Party's rally, which he attended.



They criticized Democratic Party lawmakers, who claim to be Lee's protectors, for shaking the judicial system by denying the guilty verdict and mentioning 'political oppression' and 'judicial murder'.



[Kim Hye-ran/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "Instead of humbly accepting the judiciary's ruling and bowing their heads in reflection before the public, they are rather continuing their 'judge intimidation' show of force."]



Representative Han Dong-hoon pointed out that "intimidating the presiding judge of a criminal defendant is the worst grounds for aggravating sentencing."



He also said he expects Lee's charges of instigating perjury, for which the first trial verdict is scheduled for the 25th, to result in a guilty verdict, claiming that it will lead to a heavier sentence.



In particular, he emphasized that the perjury instigation case is included in the arrest consent bill for Lee Jae-myung that was passed last year in the National Assembly, which means he could be imprisoned without separate consent from the Assembly.



Within the ruling party, voices are also rising for Lee to immediately resign from his position as party leader.



In a group chat among People Power Party lawmakers, there were opinions suggesting that a party-level investigation should be conducted regarding past death incidents related to allegations against Lee Jae-myung, and it is reported that many lawmakers agreed with this.



KBS News, Jung Ah-yeon.



