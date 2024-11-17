Cargo truck accident causes 8 casualties; body of capsized fishing boat captain found

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Gyeongbuk, a collision between a cargo truck and a passenger car resulted in one death and seven injuries.



In the waters off Jeju, the body of a missing captain was found after a fishing boat capsized.



Here are the weekend incident reports, compiled by reporter Kim Bo-dam.



[Report]



A cargo truck is mounted on the sidewalk.



Around 9 AM today (Nov. 16), a 15-ton cargo truck collided with a passenger car at an intersection in Gyeongbuk's Gimcheon City and then crashed onto the sidewalk.



The passenger car, due to the impact of the accident, collided with another passenger car.



As a result of this accident, the driver of the cargo truck in his 50s died, and a total of seven people, including passengers in the accident vehicle and pedestrians, were injured.



Around 1:20 PM today, a fire broke out in a senior welfare facility in Jeonbuk's Jeongeup.



The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, and all 50 elderly residents in the facility were safely evacuated.



The police are investigating the exact circumstances, believing the fire started on the third floor of the facility building.



Today, the body of a captain, Mr. A in his 60s, who went missing after a fishing boat capsized in the waters off Jeju yesterday (Nov. 15), was found.



[Bang Dae-pil/Jeju Seogwipo Coast Guard Search and Rescue Division Chief: "A caravan user at Pyoseon Port was talking a walk when they reported that it seemed like someone was floating outside the eastern breakwater of Pyoseon Port..."]



After receiving the report around 11:40 AM, the police began the search and found Mr. A's body about 5.5 km away from the accident site, near the waters of Pyoseon Port.



Three other crew members were rescued from the overturned hull immediately after the accident.



The police plan to conclude the search and discuss the handling of the sunken vessel with local authorities.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



