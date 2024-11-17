News 9

CCTV footage released from death of 5-year-old at taekwondo studio

입력 2024.11.17 (00:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

You may remember the tragic incident four months ago, where the head of a taekwondo center abused a 5-year-old child, leading to the child's death.

The police have restored the CCTV footage from that time, which captured over 140 instances of abuse.

The bereaved family has released this footage, stating that strong and proper punishment is necessary to eradicate child abuse.

Bae Ji-hyun reports.

[Report]

The head of the taekwondo studio puts a child into the hole of a rolled-up mat and strikes the child's bottom to push him deeper inside.

Despite the child's desperate cries for help, the abuse continued for 27 minutes.

As a result of the head's abuse, 5-year-old Choi Do-ha lost consciousness.

The head eventually moved Choi to a nearby ENT clinic, but by then, the child’s heart had already stopped due to hypoxic brain damage.

The head returned to the studio immediately and deleted the CCTV footage.

[Choi Min-young/Mother of deceased Choi Do-ha: "I asked him. What could be so serious that you had to delete the CCTV? He said, 'It's nothing. Oh, it's nothing.'"]

However, after the police recovered two months' worth of footage, it was confirmed that the head had abused Choi over 140 times.

Choi passed away after 11 days on life support.

During the last trial, the head's side denied responsibility, claiming that the child's death was due to the parents ending life support.

[Choi Min-young/Mother of deceased Choi Do-ha: "They said I killed him. Then why did you put him in the mat? And why did you make him need life support? Why did you not let me say goodbye to my child?"]

The bereaved family has released the CCTV footage, hoping for stricter punishments for child abuse to prevent such incidents from happening again.

[Choi Min-young/Mother of deceased Choi Do-ha: "Things need to change. Something has to change. But if children keep dying, it will only be in that moment. Oh poor child, is that it?"]

After the incident, Yangju City in Gyeonggi-do Province conducted a thorough investigation into the taekwondo studio to see if there were more instances of child abuse, and it was confirmed that there were additional victims.

The police are also considering applying charges of aiding and abetting child abuse to the instructors who were present at the time of the crime, in addition to the head.

KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • CCTV footage released from death of 5-year-old at taekwondo studio
    • 입력 2024-11-17 00:26:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

You may remember the tragic incident four months ago, where the head of a taekwondo center abused a 5-year-old child, leading to the child's death.

The police have restored the CCTV footage from that time, which captured over 140 instances of abuse.

The bereaved family has released this footage, stating that strong and proper punishment is necessary to eradicate child abuse.

Bae Ji-hyun reports.

[Report]

The head of the taekwondo studio puts a child into the hole of a rolled-up mat and strikes the child's bottom to push him deeper inside.

Despite the child's desperate cries for help, the abuse continued for 27 minutes.

As a result of the head's abuse, 5-year-old Choi Do-ha lost consciousness.

The head eventually moved Choi to a nearby ENT clinic, but by then, the child’s heart had already stopped due to hypoxic brain damage.

The head returned to the studio immediately and deleted the CCTV footage.

[Choi Min-young/Mother of deceased Choi Do-ha: "I asked him. What could be so serious that you had to delete the CCTV? He said, 'It's nothing. Oh, it's nothing.'"]

However, after the police recovered two months' worth of footage, it was confirmed that the head had abused Choi over 140 times.

Choi passed away after 11 days on life support.

During the last trial, the head's side denied responsibility, claiming that the child's death was due to the parents ending life support.

[Choi Min-young/Mother of deceased Choi Do-ha: "They said I killed him. Then why did you put him in the mat? And why did you make him need life support? Why did you not let me say goodbye to my child?"]

The bereaved family has released the CCTV footage, hoping for stricter punishments for child abuse to prevent such incidents from happening again.

[Choi Min-young/Mother of deceased Choi Do-ha: "Things need to change. Something has to change. But if children keep dying, it will only be in that moment. Oh poor child, is that it?"]

After the incident, Yangju City in Gyeonggi-do Province conducted a thorough investigation into the taekwondo studio to see if there were more instances of child abuse, and it was confirmed that there were additional victims.

The police are also considering applying charges of aiding and abetting child abuse to the instructors who were present at the time of the crime, in addition to the head.

KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.
배지현
배지현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

페루에서 한미일 정상회의…“러북 군사협력 규탄”

페루에서 한미일 정상회의…“러북 군사협력 규탄”
“북한 문제 건설적 역할”…<br>“수교 초심 고수”

“북한 문제 건설적 역할”…“수교 초심 고수”
미국, 정권 교체 앞두고 TSMC 보조금 확정…삼성은?

미국, 정권 교체 앞두고 TSMC 보조금 확정…삼성은?
야당, 선고 다음날 장외집회…이재명 “결코 죽지 않는다”

야당, 선고 다음날 장외집회…이재명 “결코 죽지 않는다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.