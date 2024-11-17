News 9

Interest in practical financial education increases among teenage minors

입력 2024.11.17 (00:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As students finish their college entrance exams and begin to relax, what activities can they engage in that would be meaningful?

Financial education, which is essential before becoming an adult and entering into credit transactions, seems to be a good choice.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu will inform us about the type of education being provided.

[Report]

Twenty high school students are focused in this class.

They are being informed about borrowing money, such as student loans, as they prepare to become adults.

[Park Sun-ho/Expert Instructor at the Credit Recovery Commission: "Do you think you have a credit score or not? (We don't.)"]

["There isn't much time left. Society will start evaluating your creditworthiness."]

This year, the number of classes conducted by this institution for high school students in Seoul has increased to 93, a significant jump from just 3 last year.

This is due to the growing interest among teenagers in practical finance, such as investing and borrowing.

According to statistics from a securities firm, the number of minors holding stocks has increased 13 times over the past five years.

However, despite the increased interest, the basic knowledge of finance remains lacking.

[Park Sun-ho/Expert Instructor at the Credit Recovery Commission: "Do you think you will fall victim to financial scams, or not? (I don't think so.) Everyone thinks that way."]

More than one in three middle and high school students reported experiencing difficulties due to a lack of financial knowledge.

[Nam Jang-hyun/Second-year student at Doksan High School: "I think among my friends, there are only about two or three out of ten who invest in stocks. But most of them seem to be doing it without really knowing much."]

The percentage of high school students who have experienced financial damage, such as illegal loans, is 13%, which means about 1 in 7.

[Choi Hyun-ja/Professor of Consumer Studies at Seoul National University: "There are many who come across people making quick money, and they can easily get swept up in peer pressure, making them very vulnerable."]

Institutions where high school seniors can apply for financial classes include the Financial Supervisory Service's Financial Education Center, the Credit Recovery Commission, and the Seoul City government.

Although the lectures are free, prior reservation is necessary, and applications can be made by school groups.

This is Hwang Hyun-kyu from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Interest in practical financial education increases among teenage minors
    • 입력 2024-11-17 00:26:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

As students finish their college entrance exams and begin to relax, what activities can they engage in that would be meaningful?

Financial education, which is essential before becoming an adult and entering into credit transactions, seems to be a good choice.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu will inform us about the type of education being provided.

[Report]

Twenty high school students are focused in this class.

They are being informed about borrowing money, such as student loans, as they prepare to become adults.

[Park Sun-ho/Expert Instructor at the Credit Recovery Commission: "Do you think you have a credit score or not? (We don't.)"]

["There isn't much time left. Society will start evaluating your creditworthiness."]

This year, the number of classes conducted by this institution for high school students in Seoul has increased to 93, a significant jump from just 3 last year.

This is due to the growing interest among teenagers in practical finance, such as investing and borrowing.

According to statistics from a securities firm, the number of minors holding stocks has increased 13 times over the past five years.

However, despite the increased interest, the basic knowledge of finance remains lacking.

[Park Sun-ho/Expert Instructor at the Credit Recovery Commission: "Do you think you will fall victim to financial scams, or not? (I don't think so.) Everyone thinks that way."]

More than one in three middle and high school students reported experiencing difficulties due to a lack of financial knowledge.

[Nam Jang-hyun/Second-year student at Doksan High School: "I think among my friends, there are only about two or three out of ten who invest in stocks. But most of them seem to be doing it without really knowing much."]

The percentage of high school students who have experienced financial damage, such as illegal loans, is 13%, which means about 1 in 7.

[Choi Hyun-ja/Professor of Consumer Studies at Seoul National University: "There are many who come across people making quick money, and they can easily get swept up in peer pressure, making them very vulnerable."]

Institutions where high school seniors can apply for financial classes include the Financial Supervisory Service's Financial Education Center, the Credit Recovery Commission, and the Seoul City government.

Although the lectures are free, prior reservation is necessary, and applications can be made by school groups.

This is Hwang Hyun-kyu from KBS News.
황현규
황현규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

페루에서 한미일 정상회의…“러북 군사협력 규탄”

페루에서 한미일 정상회의…“러북 군사협력 규탄”
“북한 문제 건설적 역할”…<br>“수교 초심 고수”

“북한 문제 건설적 역할”…“수교 초심 고수”
미국, 정권 교체 앞두고 TSMC 보조금 확정…삼성은?

미국, 정권 교체 앞두고 TSMC 보조금 확정…삼성은?
야당, 선고 다음날 장외집회…이재명 “결코 죽지 않는다”

야당, 선고 다음날 장외집회…이재명 “결코 죽지 않는다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.