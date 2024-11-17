China's space power showcased at Zhuhai Airshow, including soil samples from 6-month Shenzhou 18 lunar mission

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



China's so-called space leap towards becoming a space power is gaining momentum.



They have unveiled soil samples collected from the far side of the moon, a first for mankind.



A blueprint has also been released to build a permanent base on the moon in about ten years.



Reporter Kim Hyo-shin has returned from the Zhuhai Airshow in China.



[Report]



Three astronauts who departed from China's Tiangong space station are slowly descending to the ground in a return capsule.



They have returned after growing cherry tomatoes and completing various experiments in medicine and physics over six months in space.



They also set a record for the longest spacewalk by Chinese astronauts, lasting over eight hours.



Based on this achievement, China plans to construct a permanent lunar base by 2035.



[Ye Guangfu/Returning Astronaut of Shenzhou 18: "I believe that the time our Chinese astronauts spend in orbit will soon break new records."]



China also demonstrated their confidence through a showcase of over 100 new space-related technologies at the Zhuhai Airshow.



The lunar soil samples collected from the far side of the moon, the first in human history, were also made public.



This exhibition featured the revelation of reusable medium-sized rockets and engines that can be reused more than 50.



The focus was on reducing the costs of space exploration.



[Chen Ziwei/Researcher at China Aerospace Science and Technology Group: "Our ultimate goal is to have a fully reusable two-stage rocket."]



China's private space industry market is also on the rise.



There are over 430 registered private space companies, which successfully conducted commercial launches 17 times last year.



With Elon Musk, who leads the space exploration company SpaceX, set to be a part of the second Trump administration, the competition in space development between the U.S. and China is expected to intensify.



This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting for KBS News from Zhuhai, China.



