Starting pitcher Lim Chan-kyu falls apart in start of fateful match against the Dominican Republic

[Anchor]

The baseball national team playing in the Premier 12 is up against the Dominican Republic, holding onto a slim hope of advancing to the Super Round.

However, starting pitcher Lim Chan-kyu was pulled early after allowing 3 runs in 3 innings, putting the team dangerously close to elimination.

We connect with our reporter for more details.

Reporter Park Sun-woo, please share the latest updates.

[Report]

Yes.

In an earlier game, Australia lost to Cuba, making our country's chances of advancing to the Super Round even slimmer.

Despite having a record of 1 win and 2 losses, the team decided to go all out by starting Lim Chan-kyu.

In the first inning, Lim faced a one-out, runners on first and third crisis but managed to strike out the middle batters, not giving any runs.

However, in the second inning, he allowed three stolen bases, including a double steal, and found himself in a no-out, bases loaded situation.

Fortunately, he induced a double play, allowing only one run, showcasing his crisis management skills, but the tense situation continued, filled with anxiety.

Ultimately, in the fourth inning, when the opposing players adjusted to Lim's pitches, he fell apart.

After giving up a double to the lead-off batter and a two-run home run to Alcantara, Lim had no choice but to leave the mound.

In the fifth inning, Jo Byeong-hyeon also allowed another home run to Alcantara, exposing the weaknesses of the mound that we had feared.

The batting lineup was also stifled by the opposing starter Kilome, who has big league experience.

It wasn't until the fifth inning that our team recorded its first hit, and as of now, we are trailing the Dominican Republic 6 to 0.

In a situation where we need to win today's game to hope for a miracle, the national team's performance still feels frustrating.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

