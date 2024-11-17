News 9

Almost-40 Ronaldo showcases spectacular bicycle kick during match against Poland, career goal tally hits 910

입력 2024.11.17 (01:44)

[Anchor]

39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Nations League with a spectacular bicycle kick goal.

With 2 goals and 1 assist, Ronaldo recorded his career total of 910 goals.

This is reporter Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

Despite being just three months shy of 40, Ronaldo still took to the field as captain.

In the 42nd minute of the second half, with Portugal leading significantly, Ronaldo surprised football fans with a single body movement.

As Vitinha's cross slightly veered back, Ronaldo turned his body and successfully executed a stunning bicycle kick.

The crowd erupted in cheers at a goal that seemed to defy gravity and time.

["Cristiano, Ronaldo! Cristiano Ronaldo!"]

Ronaldo also enjoyed the moment with his signature celebration.

Including his successful penalty kick earlier, Ronaldo brought his career goal tally up to 910.

With 2 goals and 1 assist, Ronaldo showcased a performance reminiscent of his prime, leading Portugal to a victory over Poland and securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Nations League.

Spain, with consecutive goals from Oyarzabal and Perez, defeated Denmark 2-1 to join the quarterfinals.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

