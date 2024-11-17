Almost-40 Ronaldo showcases spectacular bicycle kick during match against Poland, career goal tally hits 910
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Nations League with a spectacular bicycle kick goal.
With 2 goals and 1 assist, Ronaldo recorded his career total of 910 goals.
This is reporter Lee Mu-hyung.
[Report]
Despite being just three months shy of 40, Ronaldo still took to the field as captain.
In the 42nd minute of the second half, with Portugal leading significantly, Ronaldo surprised football fans with a single body movement.
As Vitinha's cross slightly veered back, Ronaldo turned his body and successfully executed a stunning bicycle kick.
The crowd erupted in cheers at a goal that seemed to defy gravity and time.
["Cristiano, Ronaldo! Cristiano Ronaldo!"]
Ronaldo also enjoyed the moment with his signature celebration.
Including his successful penalty kick earlier, Ronaldo brought his career goal tally up to 910.
With 2 goals and 1 assist, Ronaldo showcased a performance reminiscent of his prime, leading Portugal to a victory over Poland and securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Nations League.
Spain, with consecutive goals from Oyarzabal and Perez, defeated Denmark 2-1 to join the quarterfinals.
This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Almost-40 Ronaldo showcases spectacular bicycle kick during match against Poland, career goal tally hits 910
-
- 입력 2024-11-17 01:44:24
- 수정2024-11-17 01:45:59
39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Nations League with a spectacular bicycle kick goal.
With 2 goals and 1 assist, Ronaldo recorded his career total of 910 goals.
This is reporter Lee Mu-hyung.
[Report]
Despite being just three months shy of 40, Ronaldo still took to the field as captain.
In the 42nd minute of the second half, with Portugal leading significantly, Ronaldo surprised football fans with a single body movement.
As Vitinha's cross slightly veered back, Ronaldo turned his body and successfully executed a stunning bicycle kick.
The crowd erupted in cheers at a goal that seemed to defy gravity and time.
["Cristiano, Ronaldo! Cristiano Ronaldo!"]
Ronaldo also enjoyed the moment with his signature celebration.
Including his successful penalty kick earlier, Ronaldo brought his career goal tally up to 910.
With 2 goals and 1 assist, Ronaldo showcased a performance reminiscent of his prime, leading Portugal to a victory over Poland and securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Nations League.
Spain, with consecutive goals from Oyarzabal and Perez, defeated Denmark 2-1 to join the quarterfinals.
This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.
-
-
이무형 기자 nobrother@kbs.co.kr이무형 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.